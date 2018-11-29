Q: Where are jury duty people supposed to park at the courthouse?
A: The jury information and instructions mailed with the jury summons state: “When you report for jury duty … you must park at a meter and pay parking costs (reimbursed $2). Metered parking spaces in downtown Waterloo are limited. You may need to put more money in your meter when you have a recess for the courtroom. Parking in the courthouse parking lot is prohibited unless you have a handicapped sticker.” Those actually selected to be jurors get a temporary permit to park in the designated lot on the southeast corner of Lafayette and East Sixth streets.
Q: Is it true DOT snow plow drivers aren’t considered emergency workers when it comes to overtime pay even though they are on call 24 hours to clear roads? If so, why not?
A: Iowa Department of Transportation officials were not sure what definition of “emergency workers” the caller is referencing. However, IDOT snow plow drivers do qualify for overtime pay. Employees in those classifications who work more than 40 hours in a week do get overtime for any hours worked over 40 in that work week. The IDOT work weeks start on Friday and ends the following Thursday.
Q: Regarding school nurses in Iowa: Are both public schools and private schools required to have one or more on staff? What is the ratio of nurses to students according to the law?
A: Iowa Code requirements regarding school nurses apply to school districts. It states each district is to work toward the goal of having one school nurse for every 750 students. While the law does not require nonpublic schools to have a school nurse, there is a provision in Iowa administrative rules for nonpublic schools to have a school health services policy that is made in consultation with licensed health personnel.
Q: Many years ago we had a house fire that destroyed our home. The county said since our lot was less than the legal limit we could rebuild but couldn’t sell the lot and have someone else rebuild. Do counties still deal with this the same way?
A: In Black Hawk County, if a home can legally be rebuilt — such as if the lot in question was a lot of record — then it would not matter who built the house, and the lot could be sold and someone else could rebuild the house.
Q: Do the Waterloo high schools teach civics classes?
A: Yes.
Q: Is the Amazon the largest volume river in the world? How does it compare to the rivers of North Carolina after Hurricane Florence and the flooding?
A: The Amazon is the largest per volume — it has a flow volume of approximately 2,250,000 cubic feet per second. One of the rivers that had the most flooding after Florence was the Cape Fear River in North Carolina; according to government data, it peaked at around 10,900 cubic feet per second, far above its average of 3,885. By comparison, the Mississippi averages about 593,000 cfs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.