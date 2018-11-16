Q: In March 2018, I sent $50 to the Memorial Hall commission to purchase a veteran's memorial brick. The check was cashed but no other activity has taken place. Why is this taking so long?
A: The brick process is as follows: Brick requests can be dropped off at the Fire Department and City Clerk’s Office. Payments are processed by the Clerk’s Office and the forms are forwarded to the Memorial Hall Commission for review. Memorial Hall Commission members send the brick requests to Black Hawk Memorial to engrave the brick. Questions regarding brick engravings can be directed to Commission Chairman Craig White, 234-1032, or Treasurer Marcia Courbat, 233-4569.
Q: Where is or was the town of Lyons, Iowa, located?
A: Lyons was founded in the 1830s on the Mississippi, in what is now Clinton County. It officially merged with Clinton in 1895. Clinton still has a district -- around Main and Second downtown -- known as the Lyons District. There also is a small township named Lyons in Mills County in far western Iowa, population approximately 225.
Q: Who was the gentleman who was editor of the Hawkeye Racing News back in the 1980s?
A: That was Bill Haugland.
Q: Why do you refer to pastors as “The Rev.” rather than just “Rev.”?
A: Because it’s technically considered an adjective rather than a title. Here’s how the Associated Press Stylebook explains it: “When this description is used before an individual’s name, precede it with the word “the” because, unlike the case with Mr. and Mrs., the abbreviation Rev. does not stand for a noun.”
Q: Does Margaret Klein own a home in Waterloo?
A: Yes.
Q: My aluminum cake pan is discolored and the finish is coming off. Is it still safe to use to bake cakes?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension: "Discoloration that appears on aluminum utensils and pans can be removed by boiling a solution of two to three tablespoons of cream of tartar, lemon juice or vinegar to each quart of water in the utensil for five to 10 minutes. Next, lightly scour with a soap-filled scouring pad. Cooking acid foods such as tomatoes or rhubarb will remove the stains naturally without affecting the cooked food product. To remove stains from the aluminum exterior, use a non-abrasive cleanser."
Q: What is the school district AHSTW?
A: It includes the towns of Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Walnut and Tennant, with the district headquarters in Avoca.
Q: There's a new Walmart commercial with the "Gimme Some Lovin'" song. Who is singing that, and is it the original band?
A: The commercial uses the original version of the song by the Spencer Davis Group with Steve Winwood, according to advertising sites.
Q: How was Chuck Long able to play in five bowl games?
A: An explanation from the Des Moines Register, "Long was a four-year starter. He played in five bowls, possible because of a rule change regarding redshirt seasons."
Q: Did Shirley Descorbeth leave KWWL? If so, where did she go?
A: She left KWWL this summer and is now with WDJT in Milwaukee.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
