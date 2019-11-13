Q: Where can we turn in our gift cards to Figaro Figaro that was owned by Gary Kroeger?
A: The restaurant closed in July and gift cards are thus not valid any longer.
Q: Were there any Western movie stars that refused to ride horses?
A: They didn’t refuse to ride, but evidently both James Arness and Jack Palance disliked horses and riding. And Clint Eastwood is allergic to horses, according to news reports, and had to be treated for that during Western shoots.
Q: Is there a Captain D’s fish restaurant in our area?
A: There are none in Iowa, according to the company website. The locations in suburban Chicago and Milwaukee look to be the closest.
Q: Where was Wild Bill Hickok from? Where was he born and did he have children?
A: Hickok was born in 1837 in LaSalle County, Ill., and died in 1876 in Deadwood, S.D. He was married to Agnes Lake, who ran a circus in Wyoming territory, but had no known children. Martha Jane Cannary — Calamity Jane — sometimes claimed the two had been married, but historians say that wasn’t true.
Q: Were any U.S. presidents born or raised in Iowa?
A: President Herbert Hoover was born in 1874 in West Branch.
Q: Who is the actor in the All State Insurance mayhem commercials? Has he been in any TV shows?
A: Actor Dean Winters has a long list of credits; you might have seen him on “30 Rock,” “Battle Creek,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” or “Law & Order: SVU.”
Q: Who sells aronia berry products in the Waterloo area?
A: According to Donna Costello, who runs Aronia Berry Services of Northeast Iowa in Fairbank, Aronia Berry Services sells frozen aronia berries, jelly and other products; their website is aroniaberryservicesofneiowa.com. Costello also said other types of aronia products are sold by Dave and Jean Webber of Cascade; call Jean Webber at (563) 590-1739.
Q: What does quid pro quo mean? How did these words originate?
A: The Latin phrase quid pro quo literally translates as “something for something.” It means giving something of value with the expectation of receiving a specific action or goods in return.
Q: What is the status of the fires in South America?
A: According to BBC News, when the burning of the Amazon was at its peak in August, there were thousands of individual fires, almost three times as many that month — 30,901 — compared with the same period last year. Most were started by farmers clearing land for crops or grazing. In late August, the Brazilian government deployed the army and ordered a 60-day ban on setting fires. The number of fires fell by a third between August and September. The pace slowed even more in October, mostly because annual rains have started. There have been huge fires in other parts of Brazil as well. Fires in Bolivia charred more than 4 million hectares before they were brought under control in early October, again in part due to rains. Paraguay lost roughly 40,000 hectares of forest in August fires.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public
Library.
