Q: What’s an address for Animal Planet?
A: Send mail in care of Discovery Communications, 1 Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Q: There was an orphan home for the children of soldiers in Cedar Falls. Where was that?
A: After the Civil War, the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphans Home was built on what is now the University of Northern Iowa campus. In 1876, after many of the children had grown up, the orphanage building became the home of the Iowa State Normal School. That first building, later known as Central Hall, stood until a fire in 1965.
Q: When is Mayor Brown of Cedar Falls up for re-election?
A: Mayor Jim Brown is up for re-election in 2019. Cedar Falls elects its mayor for two-year terms.
Q: Where can I write Fred Hubbell?
A: Fred Hubbell’s address on the Secretary of State’s website is listed as 3721 Lincoln Place Drive, Des Moines 50312.
Q: What started that awful fire in California?
A: There are actually three fires at the moment: The Camp Fire, burning in northern California’s Butte County, is being called the most destructive blaze on record in California. In Southern California, the Hill Fire and the Woolsey Fire continue to blaze. The causes of the blazes are still unknown. Likely culprits include lightning strikes and human activity. For instance, deadly fires around Sonoma County last year were started by downed power lines. This year’s Carr Fire began when a truck blew a tire and its rim scraped the pavement, sending out sparks.
Q: The Minneapolis paper, Nov. 3, said Minnesota is investing $87.5 million in low-income housing. Do you know if Iowa has similar plans?
A: There is no similar plan under discussion in Iowa.
Q: How many mass shootings have happened and how many people have been killed in the past year?
A: The Nov. 7 shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., that left 12 dead plus the shooter was the 307th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to USA Today. It took place on the 311th day of the year. In all, 328 people died in those incidents, and 1,251 were injured.
Q: Does President Trump go to a tanning booth?
A: There has been much media speculation that Trump spray tans, visits tanning booths or both. We found several articles noting the light rings around his eyes are a dead giveaway for the goggle use associated with artificial tanning. In her book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed the president has a tanning bed in the White House and uses it every morning. The White House has not commented on that claim, but said the book in general “is riddled with lies and false accusations.
Q: What does “the media” mean?
A: The dictionary definition: “The means of mass communication (broadcasting, publishing and the Internet) regarded collectively.”
Q: What is an address to write to “Wheel of Fortune?”
A: Send mail to the show at 10202 W. Washington Blvd., Robert Young Building, Suite 2000, Culver City, CA 90232-3195.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
