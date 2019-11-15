Q: Why does the University of Iowa schedule late games in the winter, such as Saturday they start at 3:05 p.m. and will be playing in the dark?
A: Starting times for all Iowa home football games — and kickoffs for all games hosted by Big Ten teams for that matter — are no longer determined by the university. As part of television rights contracts, the TV networks that air games set the starting times for all games in the conference as they put together their schedule. As part of contracts with ABC, FOX, ESPN, FS1 and the Big Ten Network, those times can range anywhere from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the universities typically have no say in the matter. The only exceptions do come in the month of November, when both schools must agree to play in a night game, which is regarded as any game that kicks off after 6 p.m.
Q: Walmart often asks to see receipts on the way out the door. Am I legally required to show it?
A: As far as we can tell, no, you’re not. But Walmart is a private company and the store is private property — they are technically able to ban you from the premises if they choose.
Q: When you die, what happens to the gold in your teeth? Do they take it out?
A: Most funeral homes do not, evidently — you should check with the funeral home in charge. National sites report the family generally has to hire a dentist to extract the gold filling, and the cost for that is usually more than the value of the gold.
Q: What year did Iowa require operators of motor vehicles to have driver’s licenses?
A: The law was passed in 1931, and driver’s license exams began in 1932, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Q: Regarding the Real ID: Will a retired military ID card work, as well as my wife’s retired dependent’s card, to get on an airplane and get into federal buildings?
A: According to the Transportation Security Administration, valid ID will include “U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents.”
Q: Is it true that MercyOne Cedar Falls no longer has an intensive care unit all the time?
A: “MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center continues to have a five-bed intensive care unit,” said MercyOne spokesman Adam Amdor.
Q: Why did Cedar Falls tear up the roundabout just put in at Greenhill and University?
A: The intersection repair is part of a larger, federally funded Iowa Department of Transportation project launched in 2017. This is one of the final jobs for the project.
Q: Why is the Cedar Falls High School football team allowed to used the Cedar Valley SportsPlex for its football practices?
A: Why shouldn’t Cedar Falls be allowed to use the facility? All of the area high school football teams who practice at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, including Cedar Falls, pay the rental rate to use it.
Q: Under the new Waterloo recycling program, why can a soda pop cardboard box be recycled but cereal/shoe boxes can’t be?
A: Actually, cereal and shoe boxes can be recycled. That was an error in the flier mailed by the city.
Q: Is it true the U.S. and Liberia are the only countries in the world that do not guarantee universal health care for all their citizens?
A: No. Several countries in Africa, the Mideast, Southeast Asia and South America do not.
