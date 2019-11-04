Q. Who was the mayor of Waterloo when they tried to start charging Shirey cement company from taking sand from the river?
A. In researching this question in the past, we could not find any record of the city trying to charge the C.W. Shirey Co. to dredge. We did find a report from a former Waterloo Riverfront Commission member who said the company dredged sand pits near the river on North Hackett Road but did not dredge the river channel itself. Shirey allegedly said he was not interested in dredging the channel because the state of Iowa would tax him five cents for every cubic yard of material he removed.
Q. If student athletes can be paid are they going to eliminate student scholarships?
A. No. Here's what supporters of the proposed law point out: NCAA athletes can’t hold in-season jobs and must ask permission for summer employment, and the average “full” scholarships fall short of meeting overall expenses, which means many revenue-sport athletes — a high percentage of them minorities — live in poverty. At the same time, big-time college athletics brought in $14 billion in 2018, according to at least one study.
Q. Is it possible to grow wild ginseng in your yard? If so, where would one buy seeds or plants to start growing it?
A. According to Black Hawk County Extension, "Yes, it is possible to grow wild ginseng in your yard! You can get started by transplanting root stock harvested from your ginseng growing friends or you can purchase seeds and root stock online from a variety of vendors. A quick internet search found stratified seeds available from a number of sites as well as root stock. While it grows in the wild, you’ll need to seek permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, county or city if you are looking to harvest it from public properties."
Q. What is the scope of what a nurse practitioner can do? What education do they need?
A: "Nurse practitioners are required to have a master’s degree, and many have doctoral degrees," said Ruselle DeBonis, professor at Allen College in Waterloo. "In Iowa, a nurse practitioner can see his or her own patients and write prescriptions. They hold both an RN license and an ARNP license. Of course, they will often collaborate with other health professionals when the patient’s care would be benefited. States vary as to practice scope and some institutions may limit scope as part of their organizational policies. There are also different specialties such as family nurse practitioners, psychiatric nurse practitioners and more. As with any health professional, performing special procedures may require additional training or certifications. "
