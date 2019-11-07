Q: In Waverly in front of the high school on Fourth Avenue Southwest is a sign posted that reads, “2 hour parking during school hours only.” Why doesn’t the Waverly Police Department enforce this, since it’s full of cars all day long?
A: Waverly Police Chief Richard Pursell responds: “While school is in session, it is unlawful to park any vehicle in certain areas for a period of more than two hours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Waverly Police Department issues parking tickets for this infraction on a fairly regular basis. There are times that students/visitors leave and return, starting the time again. This might give the impression that vehicles are parked longer than the allowed time. Additionally, some violations can be missed when officers are responding to other calls for service. If there is a parking complaint, anyone can call and report the issue directly to the Waverly Police Department at (319) 352-5400.”
Q: What’s the difference between a hospital and medical center?
A: They are essentially the same thing. There’s been a move in the last couple of decades to rename hospitals as medical centers to emphasize all the health care options they offer.
Q: What is the limit you can draw on Social Security?
A: That depends on factors such as how long you worked, the amount you earned and the age when you retired, according to the Social Security Administration. For a person aged 70 who retired in 2019, the maximum possible individual monthly benefit is $3,770. For details, check ssa.gov or call (800) 772-1213.
Q: What is the address for Vision 4 Less locally?
A: It’s at 2018 Sears St., across from IHOP.
Q: Is Kat Dennings going to return to TV?
You have free articles remaining.
A: She’s in the Hulu original show “Dollface,” starting Nov. 15. She’s also been announced as part of the cast of “Wandavision,” a Disney+ series planned for 2021.
Q: What is the name of the mainland Chinese currency, and what is the exchange rate with U.S. currency?
A: China’s currency is the yuan, sometimes referred to as renminbi. The day this question was answered, 1 dollar was equal to 7.06649 yuan.
Q: Back in the 1940s and early 1950s there was a spiral bridge that went across the Mississippi River near possibly Hastings, Minn. Can you find some information on that bridge?
A: The historic spiral bridge was the original structure to carry U.S. 61 over the Mississippi River at Hastings. It was built in 1895 as a wagon bridge and demolished in 1951. Spiral or pigtail bridges were often used for rapid changes in elevation. There’s a replica of the Minnesota bridge you can see at the Little Log House Pioneer Village near Hastings.
Q: Can you print information on Steve Goodman who wrote “City of New Orleans”?
A: Goodman was a singer and songwriter from Chicago. He died of leukemia in 1984 at age 36. He wrote that song in 1970 when he and his wife were on the Illinois Central’s City of New Orleans train; he also wrote the Chicago Cubs song “Go, Cubs, Go” as well as “A Dying Cub Fan’s Last Request.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.