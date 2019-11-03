Q: Once the foxnation.com free trial is over and it becomes a paid-for-programming, will we have to endure commercials?
A: FOX customer support told us: “There should be no commercials when you stream a program on FOX Nation.”
Q: How does the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital plan to use the $3 million Carson King donated to them?
A: This gift will go into a special fund that will target areas identified by King and other contributors, according to an Oct. 11 press release from the hospital. Examples of how the money may be used include funds to help ease financial pressures for families when their child is hospitalized, new technology and equipment to treat sick infants and children, transport service for patients, professional development and continuing education for care providers, among other things.
Q: When will the Cedar Wapsi bridge be completed?
A: Work is expected to be completed by December 2020. The existing bridge is expected to remain open during most of the construction process.
Q: What is the status of 1720 Black Hawk Road as far as being a legal junk yard?
A: The property was denied a salvage yard license as neither the fire department nor Black Hawk County Health Department would sign off on it.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: Are there any 55-plus apartment buildings in Waterloo or Cedar Falls that cost less than $600 per month or go by your income level?
A: Yes. We aren’t going to call all of the private landlords for every rental unit in the area, but here is a list of the income-based elderly housing projects in the Cedar Valley: College Square Manor and Horizon Towers, both in Cedar Falls; Evansdale Senior Residences; and Camelot Apartments, Mt. Village II Apartments, Park Towers Apartments, Renaissance Park, Mt. Carmel Elderly/Handicapped Association; Cedar River Tower; Crossroads Square and Liberty Manor, all in Waterloo.
Q: Does the Iowa State Patrol still use airplanes to monitor speed on the highway?
A: Yes.
Q: Does Bill Cosby perform comedy acts for the inmates while in prison?
A: According to a June USA Today report: “Bill Cosby is doing ‘extremely well’ in prison, giving motivational speeches to his fellow inmates and working out consistently to get in shape behind bars, his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said. Wyatt confirmed reports Cosby is in high-demand at SCI Phoenix, the maximum security prison about 20 miles from Philadelphia where he began serving a three- to 10-year prison term in September. ... ‘Mr. Cosby, roughly three months ago, had been requested by a number of inmates to come and speak at some of their support groups, and he debated about it and decided to take them up on their offer,’ Wyatt said by phone Tuesday. “One group that he consistently speaks to is a group called ‘Man Up.’ These are guys that are going to be paroled in a few months, and he is talking to these guys because a lot of them have been in prison… and they are afraid of going back to (their) communities.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.