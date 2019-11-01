Q: How large is the surface of the earth, including oceans and land, in square miles?
A: The total surface area of Earth is about 197 million square miles (510 million square km), according to NASA.
Q: In the winter, what way should we set our ceiling fans to operate, clockwise or counter clockwise?
A: According to MidAmerican Energy: “In winter, set the blades to rotate clockwise and produce a gentle updraft, which moves warm air from the ceiling and distributes it evenly through the room.”
Q: Is there a new name for Columbus Day?
A: An explanation from a recent USA Today report: “For many Americans, the second Monday in October is a celebration of Italian heritage and Christopher Columbus’s 1492 voyage to the Americas. But a growing number of cities, states and universities are abandoning ship and replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native Americans Day. At least eight states, 10 universities and more than 130 cities across 34 states now observe Indigenous Peoples Day as an alternative to the federally recognized Columbus Day, which they say glorifies the mistreatment and colonization of Native Americans. Although Italian explorer Christopher Columbus is often credited as being the ‘discoverer’ of the New World, millions of people already inhabited the Americas, and the Vikings had reached North America nearly five centuries earlier.”
Q: Where can I buy the 1960s book “The Bridge Between Race, Rage and Reconciliation” by hometown author J. Nicholas De Bonis?
A: The Waterloo Public Library has several copies available. Barnes and Noble lists the book on its website, and you can order it online from other sources as well.
Q: Are KCRG reporters Aaron and Josh Scheinblum related? If so, how are they related?
A: They are brothers.
Q: Are Howard and Kelly of the Mr. Food show on KWWL related?
A: No relation, according to the Mr. Food website.
Q: Where did the word “impeach” originate?
A: It first shows up in Middle English as empechen, borrowed from the French verb empecher, meaning to hinder, which in turn came from the Latin impedic—re to fetter or snare. According to the BBC: “English had adapted empecher by the late 14th century, when the reformer John Wyclif preached against the misuse of church privileges. ‘Whatsoever thief or felon’ takes refuge in a house of religion, said Wyclif, he can dwell there all his life ‘and no man empeche hym.’” The political meaning came a little later.
Q: When and where was John Wayne born, what was his real name and what did he die of?
A: He was born in 1907 in Winterset, Iowa, as Marion Morrison, and he died in 1979 of stomach cancer.
Q: What happened to Amanda Gilbert of KWWL?
A: She has recently started a job with Fox23 News in Tulsa, Okla.
Q: What is the phone number to call Chuck Grassley?
A: Call the senator’s Waterloo regional office at 232-6657 or his Washington office at (202) 224-3744.
