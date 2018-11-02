Q: What is the name of the person who plays Kristin DiMera on “Days of Our Lives”?
A: It’s actress Kristian Alfonso.
Q: What determines in a small town if your mail is delivered to your house or if you have to go the post office to pick it up?
A: The U.S. Postal Service provided its policy: At non-city delivery post offices of the first–, second– and third–class, rural delivery may be extended to families who reside outside a 1/4–mile radius (1/2–mile radius for fourth–class post offices) of the post office if such service is requested and the other requirements in this section are met. Customers residing within the 1/4–mile radius may erect a box along the carrier’s established line of travel. The customer may visit the local Post Office or call 1-800-ASK-USPS for more information regarding the specific situation with the customer’s location.
Q: Were the children getting polio-like symptoms ever immunized with the polio vaccine?
A: We assume you’re talking about the uptick in cases of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t confirmed the cause for the majority of the cases, which primarily occur in children, but said all AFM cases reported to the CDC have tested negative for poliovirus.
Q: How long ago were the Halloween Mark murders in Cedar Falls?
A: According to an earlier Courier article, the slayings of Leslie and Jorjean Mark and their two young children took place in rural Cedar Falls on Nov. 1, 1975.
Q: Why did you change the format of the weather page?
A: We wanted to give our readers increased weather data.
Q: Why did The Courier and KWWL give so little coverage to the most recent Honor Flight?
A: We can’t answer for KWWL. The Courier did not have a seat on this year’s flight. The return ceremonies were too late for us to get in the next day’s paper so we sent staff to cover the send off with interviews and pictures.
Q: I watched Roger Moore on an old “77 Sunset Strip” TV show. He was singing and playing a guitar. Was that really him singing and playing guitar?
A: We couldn’t find specific information for that episode, but it’s certainly possible — Moore did make a few musical recordings in his career.
Q: Is Amy Robach still part of “Good Morning America”?
A: Earlier this summer, ABC announced Robach would be the new co-host on “20/20,” but would still report occasionally for “GMA:”
Q: How many restaurants does Darin Beck operate in the Waterloo area?
A: Becks’ Barmuda company has the Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads and the Beck’s Taproom Grill on Main Street that is transitioning to become the new Lark Brewing Restaurant and Tasting Room. The company also manages the Stuffed Olive in Cedar Falls for the Black Hawk Hotel.
Q: How do we file a complaint about a paper carrier?
A: Please call customer service at (319) 291-1444.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.