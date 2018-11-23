Q: NASCAR has been having races at ISM Speedway in Phoenix. What does that stand for?
A: It used to be known as the Phoenix International Raceway. In 2017, the raceway struck a deal with Ingenuity Sun Media to rename the track the ISM Raceway.
Q: Do black, brown, red people have the same chance of having the same blood type as Caucasian people?
A: It’s a complicated subject, but here’s some information from the Oklahoma Blood Institute: “O-positive is the most common blood type. Blood types vary by ethnic group. More Hispanic people, for example, have O blood type, while Asian people are more likely to be type B.”
Q: What years was Bio-Life by Goodwill on University?
A: Bio-Life was never there, according to the company. There may have been another plasma center there at one point.
Q: Why is ethanol E-15 only sold during certain months of the year? Is it because of environmental issues?
A: According to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, “While it is essentially the same gasoline, the combination of federal regulations and obstruction by petroleum companies prevents the sale of E15 as a registered fuel in the summer (June 1 to Sept. 15). When EPA approved E15 for use in all 2001 and newer passenger vehicles, it did not grant E15 the same vapor pressure waiver as E10. Taking advantage of this, petroleum companies only send Iowa gasoline suitable for E10 blending and not E15 blending. As a result, during the summer season, E15 is offered as an “alternative” fuel for flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) only (alternative fuels for FFVs have different regulations than registered fuels for ordinary vehicles.) Efforts are under way to resolve the situation, but for now, E15 can only be sold to 2001 and newer vehicles from Sept. 16 through May 31.”
Q: There has a been a water leak on 18th and Lafayette for over a month and nothing has been done about it. What is the hold up on fixing this?
A: The Waterloo Water Works discovered the leak, which is a service line to a nearby property, on Oct. 31. The Water Works has been working with the service line owner to have it repaired. A plumber hired by the owner was expected to repair the leak on Nov. 19.
Q: In the fall of 2004 there was still some pending legal action on who was responsible for the sinking parking lot at the new jail. Was that ever resolved? If so, what did it cost the taxpayer to date to have this remedy resolved?
A: The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors and county legal staff during that period were attempting to determine whether the jail contractor or city of Waterloo might be responsible for leaving buried rubble on the site when the parking lot was built in 1993. It was later determined the supervisors were aware of the rubble and chose to pave over it. No lawsuits or threats of lawsuits took place so there were no legal bills for taxpayers to pay.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
