Q: Regarding the apartment building/house on Leavitt and West Ninth that has been vandalized for years: Does the city have any plans to foreclose on this property and tear it down?
A: There are three houses on the corner of West Ninth and Leavitt streets. All three of them look to be very well kept. The city doesn’t have mortgages on those houses, so it will not be foreclosing on them. Perhaps the caller is really asking about the crumbling brick building at West Ninth and Grant streets. The city owns that property and plans to demolish it once funding is identified to cover the demolition cost.
Q: What department would I call at the city to find out if they are grinding a hump off the road at San Marnan and Kimball?
A: Contact the Waterloo Street Department, 291-4267.
Q: How much does it cost the county to use the absentee ballots?
A: A ballot costs 25 cents to print and approximately $2 in postage to and from the voter. So the overall cost is about $2.25 if a voter requests to have the ballot mailed, said Black Hawk County Elections Manager Karen Showalter.
Q: How come Catholic priests and bishops who are pedophiles don’t have to go to jail?
A: Some do. Most famously, John J. Geoghan, who was murdered in jail in 2003. Some priests avoid prison because their crimes were never reported to the authorities by the church or anyone else. In many cases, the statute of limitations expired by the time their crimes came to light.
Q: Why are there so many extra blue jays around Waterloo this year?
A: Some ideas from Joel Haack with the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society: “Two thoughts — we see more birds in the fall when leaves fall from the trees, so those that are here are more obvious. But in fact there are more blue jays here now than during the rest of the year. When blue jays migrate, they often gather in large numbers. This is the time of fall migration, so blue jays that summered north of here are passing through. While, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, only about 20 percent of blue jays migrate, the fall migration numbers together with the blue jays that stay here all year long make for a large population.”
Q: Where does Abby Turpin get her beautiful dresses?
A: Turpin said, “I get my dresses from all over — in stores and online. If anyone ever sees one I’m wearing they particularly like, they are more than welcome to email me at aturpin@kwwl.com, and I can let them know where I bought it.”
Q: When will they print the honor roll for La Porte City in the paper?
A: We’ll print that if we receive it.
Correction
A previous Call the Courier question about who should be contacted regarding a complaint about Waverly’s police chief stated the caller should try contacting Waverly Mayor Dean Soash. Waverly city clerk Carla Guyer noted complaints about the police chief should actually be routed to city administrator James Bronner, 352-9211.
