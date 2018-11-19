Q: Is there any way to save an ash tree that has already been infected?
A: An answer from Black Hawk County extension: “In many or most cases, yes. But time is of the essence, and treatment is not a cure. If caught early, and if the tree is healthy and sound, treatments are very effective. Please note that the treatments must be done at the right times and properly, most likely by a trained professional applicator with chemicals not available to the public. Most treatments are needed once a year, with a few having a two-year treatment plan. These treatments will be needed for the life of the tree and once are discontinued, the tree will begin showing signs of infection again. Treatment will not reverse damage. Treatment costs will vary and removing the tree can also be very expensive. We recommend calling a trusted arborist and figuring out a plan before deciding on treatment or removal.”
Q: “Days of Our Lives” had their 53rd anniversary recently. Is Alice of the Tom and Alice couple still alive?
A: No, actress Frances Reid died in 2010 at age 95. MacDonald Carey, who played Tom, died in 1994.
Q: Regarding the Call the Courier answer on a Real ID: do you only need this when getting on a plane? Would I need this just to fly to Florida? Are you also required to have it to go to the Social Security office?
A: You will need it to fly to Florida. As the DOT staffer told us, “If you plan to use your driver’s license or state issued ID as identification in order to board a commercial aircraft or enter federal facilities or nuclear power plants that require identification, you will need to make sure it is a REAL ID. ... If you do not plan to use your driver’s license or state-issued ID to board a commercial aircraft or enter federal facilities or nuclear power plants that require identification, you do not need to obtain a REAL ID. You can keep your current license or ID as it is.”
Q: Who won the house on “Wheel of Fortune”?
A: As of the day this was received, it doesn’t appear the winner has been announced yet. We’ll keep checking.
Q: Who can we contact regarding the American with Disabilities Act?
A: For what purpose? If you want to report a violation, you can do that with the U.S. Department of Justice, 950 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Civil Rights Division, Disability Rights Section – 1425 NYAV, Washington, D.C. 20530. If you want to try to get it repealed, you could contact your legislators.
Q: What can you tell us about painter/commercial artist Thomas W. Kinkade? When did he die, how old was he and where did he grow up in California?
A: Kinkade died in 2012, age 54. He grew up in Placerville, Calif., and attended the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. He worked as an animator and illustrator before earning a living as a painter. His four daughters were all named for different artists.
