Q: Regarding Elk Run mayoral candidate Kristi Lundy: Since she resigned her position as city clerk and it was accepted by the council who then fired her per Iowa code, why is The Courier reporting she was just fired?
A: The City Council did not vote to accept Lundy’s resignation, according to city meeting minutes. They voted to put the resignation on hold pending an investigation and then fired her.
Q: The president criticized the governor of California for not ordering the raking of debris in wooded areas to stop forest fires. How could they rake such a huge area? What were they supposed to do with the debris once it was somehow raked?
A: While fire prevention includes debris management, experts agree California’s wildfires largely stem from intensifying heat that dries vegetation and creates tinderbox conditions during fire season — which coincides with powerful offshore winds. Nearly 60% of California’s forests are managed by the federal government, and much is in private hands. The area managed by the state authorities is small. Crucially, several of the largest wildfires aren’t even in forests, but on grassy hillsides. If conditions stay dry, fires will continue to rage. The situation is exacerbated because more people are moving out of cities and into rural or semi-rural areas. Many critics posit the real reason for Trump’s tweets on the wildfires is to attack a blue state in which he’s unpopular while downplaying the impacts of climate change.
Q: Why are gas prices so high going into winter when we paid the same price this summer?
A: As gasoline demand decreases and temperatures cool, retailers can switch to selling winter-blend fuel beginning Sept. 15. While winter-blend fuels are cheaper, the complications of the switchover can result in a temporary bump in price. Weather conditions, such as hurricanes, can also affect gas prices. Iowa gas prices were up 0.8 cents per gallon the week ending Nov. 3, to an average of $2.44 a gallon, according to the website Gas Buddy. But prices in Iowa were 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 22.6 cents per gallon lower than one year ago. Gas Buddy listed some Waterloo stations selling e-10 regular for $2.23 on Wednesday.
Q: Why didn’t the Courier print when the Dow Jones went over 28,000?
A: The Dow closed up by just under 223 points at 28,004.89 on Friday, Nov. 15. The Courier doesn’t publish a Saturday newspaper, so the story slipped through the cracks. On Wednesday, the Dow had fallen to 27,821. By today’s close, it could very well be at a new record. Nov. 15 was the 11th record close of 2019.
Update
A question in the Nov. 18 paper asked about places that accept greeting cards locally. Readers kindly reported First United Methodist Church and Hartman Nature Reserve in Cedar Falls both accept them.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
