Q: Who is the priest at St. Mary’s Church in Waverly now?
A: That is Friar David Ambrosy.
Q: How long ago did Black Friday and Cyber Monday start?
A: According to a recent CNN report: “Along with the cheesesteak and the hoagie, the term Black Friday is rooted in Philadelphia. In the 1950s, police in the City of Brotherly Love used the term to describe the horde of shoppers from the suburbs that descended into the city for the days after Thanksgiving, according to Bonnie Taylor-Blake, a neuroscience researcher at the University of North Carolina. The city promoted big sales and decorations, ahead of the Army/Navy football game on Saturday. It was a double whammy. Traffic cops were required to work 12-hour shifts, no one could take off and people would flood the sidewalks, parking lots and streets. The cops had to deal with it all and coined the term. City merchants also started to use the term to describe the long lines and shopping mayhem at their stores. … Black Friday is commonly mistaken for being named after the day retail companies would become profitable for the year. Retailers used to record their losses in red ink and profits in black.” Cyber Monday goes back to about 2005, evidently – when people would come in and use the faster internet from their computers at work to start shopping.
Q: How many U.S. presidents have been military veterans? Someone said John Kennedy was a vet — is that true? Someone from a rich family like him? That’s hard to believe.
A: Twenty-six presidents were veterans, according to the Veterans Administration. That includes service in state militias, the Continental Army and the National Guard. President Kennedy was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his part in the rescue of his PT 109 crew, as well as a Purple Heart. Kennedy wrote in 1963, “Any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I think can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction, ‘I served in the United States Navy.’”
Q: When will the project with the front steps at the Waterloo Public Library be done?
A: The project is expected to be complete on Dec. 11.
Q: When is westbound on Highway 20 set to open?
A: The U.S. Highway 20 project in Waterloo is expected to be open to traffic by the end of November.
Q: Does the new city of Cedar Falls public works director have his engineering IE or PE license? If not, why wasn’t that a qualification for the job?
A: The current director does not have a professional engineering license, said city spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. The public works director oversees three divisions, Public Works Operations & Maintenance, Water Reclamation, and Engineering. Engineering is only one aspect of the position and therefore a professional engineering license is not a requirement. Consistent with all other director positions at the city, a bachelor’s degree and several years of experience are the requirements.
Q: What is a phone number for the governor of Texas? if I call that number, can I speak to him directly?
A: The number of Gov. Greg Abbott’s office: (512) 463-1782. We think the chance of the governor picking up that line himself is pretty close to zero.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
