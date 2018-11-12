Q: If I want to make a complaint against the Waverly Police Chief, how do I do that?
A: Try contacting Waverly Mayor Dean Soash at 352-9211.
Q: Were President Trump’s parents American citizens when Donald and his siblings were born? Are they citizens now?
A: Donald Trump’s mother, Mary Anne, an immigrant from Scotland, was naturalized in 1942. Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was born in New York. They were married in 1936. Two of Trump’s siblings were born before his mother became a citizen, but she was in the country legally and their father was a citizen. Donald Trump was born in 1946.
Q: I read in The Courier years ago that Finland was the only country that paid their World War II debt. Have any other countries paid their debt yet?
A: Britain made its final payment in 2006.
Q: Why does no one bring up the hypocrisy of Donald Trump criticizing immigrants and their children, while having been married to two immigrants and having four kids who are thus the children of immigrants?
A: We’ve seen numerous articles about the hypocrisy of Trump’s immigration stance, given that his mother was an immigrant and two of his wives are immigrants. Most recently, many noted first lady Melania Trump’s parents became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony even as President Trump railed against “chain migration” and called for laws to bar Americans from sponsoring parents and other relatives for citizenship.
Q: What can you tell us about Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris who star in the upcoming “A Veteran’s Christmas” movie?
A: Mumford, 32, grew up in Washington state and graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She’s probably best known for her roles in the “Fifty Shades” movies. Faris, 36, is a Texas native with a long list of credits; he’s probably best known for being on “Pretty Little Liars.”
Q: Can you print the article “What makes a good boss?”
A: We’re not sure what article you mean. But Google this summer released information from a 10-year project about what makes a good manager. Here are what they call the 10 behaviors of the best managers:
1. Is a good coach.
2. Empowers team and does not micromanage.
3. Creates an inclusive team environment, showing concern for success and well-being.
4. Is productive and results-oriented.
5. Is a good communicator — listens and shares information.
6. Supports career development and discusses performance.
7. Has a clear vision/strategy for the team.
8. Has key technical skills to help advise the team.
9. Collaborates across the company.
10. Is a strong decision maker.
