Q: On the PBS NewsHour, after a long absence, I saw Hari Sreenivasan and he looked very different. Was he in an accident?
A: No, not that we could find any information about.
Q: In the birthday column Oct. 30 it said Otis Williams is 77 years old. I believe that is a mistake because all of the original Temptations are deceased. Can you correct this in your Call the Courier?
A: Otis “Big Daddy” Williams is the founder and last surviving original member of The Temptations. He owns the rights to The Temptations name and still performs.
Q: On IPTV there is a cook or baker by the name of Rory. Do you know his last name and address?
A: That’s Irish cook Rory O’Connell. You can email him through his website at www.cookingisfun.ie or send him mail at his school in Ireland: Ballymaloe Cookery School, Shanagarry, Co. Cork, Ireland P25 R274.
Q: Where can I write cartoonist Garry Trudeau?
A: Send mail to him in care of the Steven Barclay Agency, 12 Western Ave., Petaluma, CA 94952.
Q: I have a glass milk bottle with a cardboard cap that says “Howard’s Dairy, Waterloo, Iowa.” Is this bottle from the 1930s?
A: There’s no mention of it in the city directories from that decade, and we don’t have any stories about it in the old clip files. If any readers remember Howard’s Dairy, let us know and we’ll update this.
Q: Looking off at night to the southeast there is a bright-looking star. Is that Mars?
A: Both Saturn and Mars are visible to the eye when looking southeast, according to astronomy sites; Mars is brighter.
Q: My MidAmerican bill says it is more expensive to produce electricity in the summer months. Why is that?
A: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, demand for electricity tends to spike in the summer — because of high demand for air conditioning and kids home from school using electronics and appliances, for instance. The increased demand means higher prices.
Q: What were the populations of Waterloo and Cedar Falls in 1968?
A: According to the 1960 U.S. Census, Cedar Falls had 21,195 people and Waterloo had 71,755. By the 1970 Census, Cedar Falls was at 29,597 and Waterloo was at 75,533.
Q: What is an address to write to Leonard Goldberg, producer and director of “Blue Bloods”?
A: Write to him at Mandy Productions, 9201 Wilshire Blvd 206, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.
Q: What are the requirements for height, weight and age for children’s car seats in Iowa?
A: According to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, under Iowa law:
- A child under a year old and weighing less than 20 pounds must be secured in a rear-facing child restraint.
- A child from age 1 up to 6 years old must be secured in a child restraint — a safety seat or booster seat, not just a seatbelt.
- A child from age 6 up to 11 must be in a child restraint or a safety belt.
- Nationally recommended standards say kids up to 80 pounds and 4 feet 9 inches tall should be in a booster seat.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
