Q: What is an address to write to CBS Channel 2?
A: Send mail to 600 Old Marion Road N.E., Cedar Rapids 52402.
Q: Why does Goodwill have such high prices? I can go to Walmart and find cheaper clothes.
A: Goodwill of Northeast Iowa told us last year in response to a similar question: “”We maintain our lower-than-competition prices and offer regular sales and daily discounts. While we may mark some high quality ‘specialty’ or name-brand items more than what you would find at Wal-Mart, our prices are still well below traditional retail. Most goods throughout our stores are subjected to unit pricing. Goodwill remains grateful to all of the donors and shoppers that support our mission.”
Q: What happened to Bowe Bergdahl? Has he been sentenced? Is he free?
A: Last November Bowe Bergdahl, who walked off his Army base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held captive by the Taliban for five years, received a dishonorable discharge, a demotion to the rank of private and a fine, but no prison time.
Q: There was a show last year on TV with four older men who went to different countries and acted silly. One was the Fonz. Will that be back on the air?
A: NBC’s “Better Late than Never” followed Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman on their travels for two seasons, but it looks as if it has been canceled.
Q: Why haven’t you printed that Governor Reynolds was arrested for OWI?
A: We have, multiple times. It’s not something Reynolds has tried to hide.
Q: On Oct. 15 you had an article on West Nile cases climbing. Why didn’t you list any symptoms? How do we know if we have it?
A: That article, which comes at the end of West Nile season, was simply a record of how many individuals had contracted the disease. Most people will contract no symptoms from the disease; others may experience fever, headache, body ache, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands or a rash. Check with a doctor for a diagnosis.
Q: Is B & R Quality Meats Inc. under new ownership?
A: Yes, effective Aug. 17, 2018, B & R Quality Meats was sold to Tanner and Mallory Heikens of Aplington.
Q: I’m losing my home. I can’t celebrate Thanksgiving since I can’t afford to buy a turkey since my husband is in a nursing home, taking all the money. They only give me $57 a month and that is supposed to be for food and gas. What should I do?
A: You might try United Way’s free, confidential information and referral helpline at 211 or (866) 469-2211, or visit the website at www.211Iowa.org. That number and website will connect you to health and human service programs available in our community. There, you’ll find information on affordable housing, food assistance, transportation, health care, child care, family support services and more.
Q: When children come from another country to be adopted by people in the United States are they then naturalized citizens of the United States?
A: If the child is under 16 years old, the parents reside in the United States, have had legal custody of the child for two years and the child has resided with them for two years, the child automatically has U.S. citizenship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.