Q: On Fox News I noticed Tucker Carlson’s show is no longer on. What happened?
A: We're not sure when you tuned in, but Carlson's show is still on Fox News at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Q: When going out to Crossroads during the day there are always a lot of cars parked by the theater. What is going on there?
A: The theaters run screenings all day and have almost daily specials to attract people in the daytime -- we think there are just plenty of folks watching movies.
Q: Did there used to be an Air Force base in Waverly?
A: There was a U.S. Air Force installation south of Waverly from 1950 to 1971. Then U.S. Navy recruiters used housing there until the early 1990s.
Q: Is there an extra charge when renewing your driver's license to the Real ID?
A: No. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, "It doesn't cost more to get a REAL ID license or ID. If you're renewing your license or ID, the renewal fee is the same. If you're getting a replacement, the replacement fee is the same $10 required for any replacement or duplicate license or ID."
Q: Wesleyan College is having financial problems and plans to meet with the Board of Regents this week. What would this college have to do with the Board of Regents since this is a private school?
A: We didn’t see any evidence that Iowa Wesleyan University was planning to meet with the Iowa Board of Regents. The Mount Pleasant university did, however, have a meeting of its Board of Trustees on Nov. 15. The board decided that the university would stay open through at least this spring after it received a number of large donations.
Q: Can you print information on Florence Ballard of the Motown's Supremes? Are they making a movie on her?
A: Ballard died in 1976, age 32. The Detroit native sang on 16 top 40 singles with the group before being removed from the Supremes in 1967 amidst struggles with alcohol and depression. There have been plans through the years for a movie based on her story, although nothing concrete has come from that.
Q: Does the Courier plan to continue their puzzle book every month?
A: It's usually published once every three months.
Q: Is there a book on the history of the Paramount Theatre that also shows pictures of its interior?
A: We don't think so. You can see photos of some of the old Waterloo theaters at www. cinematreasures.org.
Q: Where can I write Stephen Colbert?
A: Send mail in care of his show to the Ed Sullivan Theater, 1697 Broadway, 12th floor, New York, NY 10019.
Q: Which president changed Thanksgiving Day to the fourth Thursday of the month instead of the last Thursday of the month?
A: President Franklin Roosevelt declared Thanksgiving would be the fourth Thursday of the month in 1939 -- there were five Thursdays in the month that year, and business leaders were concerned a shorter Christmas shopping season would lower their profits. In 1941 Congress passed a law making the fourth Thursday in November the official holiday, according to the FDR Presidential Library Web site.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.