Q: Is it true that Fahr Beverage won’t be the distributor of the limited time offer of Busch Light buschel pack, where $10 of each buschel pack purchased supports Farm Rescue of Iowa? I hear we can’t get this in the Cedar Valley area.
A: Yes. The buschel pack was only rolled out in two test markets, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.
So Fahr Beverage did not receive the buschel packs for distribution.
Q: When will work on Highway 20 be done?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation said the U.S. Highway 20 project in Waterloo is expected to be open for traffic in the middle of November.
Q: Does boiling water really freeze more quickly than cold water?
A: Not usually, but here are certain controlled circumstances where that can happen, according to the scientific sites we checked.
Q: Who maintains the trees and shrubbery on the city property on East and West Fourth streets and in front of the SportsPlex?
A: Waterloo Leisure Services staff maintains the property.
Q: When a city is audited as the result of a petition do taxpayers pay for that audit?
A: A re-audit conducted due to a petition is funded by the state auditor’s office. The state auditor’s office is a taxpayer-funded agency.
Q: On Oct. 22 at Waterloo City Hall was a political forum. Immediately following the forum there were two fire trucks and an ambulance from Waterloo out in front with all the lights on.
Was this for one of the candidates running or an emergency at City Hall?
A: Fire Chief Pat Treloar said the response was for a medical emergency that did not involve any of the candidates.
Q: What happened to the Panther shuttle?
A: At University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook’s recommendation last spring, the Board of Regents scaled back the amount of student fee revenues used to operate the transportation service.
It is available on a more limited basis this academic year, between homecoming and spring break.
Initially, the administration proposed completely eliminating the service.
Q: Is there a place in the Cedar Valley I can use my Barmuda gift card?
A: Barmuda gift cards are accepted at all Paramount Barco establishments, which includes Stuffed Olive, Deringer’s Public Parlor and Voo Doo Lounge, all on Main Street in Cedar Falls, according to Darin Beck.
They can also be used at Shag’s or Stuffed Olive in Des Moines.
Q: Can I directly ask a job candidate if he or she has been in jail?
A: Yes. But starting July 1, 2020, if you are a hiring manager in Waterloo at a firm that employs 15 or more people you have to wait until you’ve made a conditional job offer to that person before you can ask them that question.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
