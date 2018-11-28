Q: How can I put out water for the birds and my friendly squirrel in the winter so it doesn’t freeze?
A: Advice from Joel Haack with the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, “There are a number of birdbath heaters on the market, accessible through an internet search. We use both a heated birdbath with an electrical cord and a stock tank heater in a slightly larger body of water. I don’t know of any chemical solution that’s safe for the critters.”
Q: If you decide not to get a Real ID will that make you exempt from serving on federal jury duty?
A: Apparently not. Jury lists are compiled from voter registrations and driver license or ID renewals. A regular driver license could still land you on a jury list.
Q: I get calls on my cell phone from (319) numbers. I don’t answer them because I don’t recognize the number. Is there a way to find who these calls are coming from?
A: There’s usually not much you can do to find out. Even a reverse phone search may not give you the answer of “who” is on the other end, due to the widespread and legal practice of “spoofing,” or using others’ phone numbers as the number that comes up on a caller ID log. Most cell phones nowadays have a “block” feature; we recommend using that if you’re getting calls over and over from one number in particular.
Q: What does vaping mean?
A: Vaping is electronic smoking. It works by heating a liquid to generate an aerosol, the “vapor” the user inhales. In Iowa, vaping is considered the same as smoking, and is thus banned everywhere cigarette smoking is banned.
Q: Does Fire Chief Pat Treloar own property in the city of Waterloo and pay taxes on that property?
A: Yes.
Q: Out of the 500-plus employees who work for the city of Waterloo, how many of them live in Waterloo and pay property taxes?
A: We asked the city of Waterloo this question last March. At that time, 52 percent of the city of Waterloo’s 530 employees lived in Waterloo. By the way, it is illegal in Iowa to require a civil service employee to live in a particular city.
Q: How will the new red light cameras in Waterloo distinguish between running a red light and a legal right turn on red?
A: The cameras will have a video recording of exactly what a vehicle does at an intersection, which will be reviewed by a police officer before the citation is issued. The city is actually going to let some motorists off the hook to a degree. A legal right turn on red requires you to first come to a complete stop. Waterloo will only ticket vehicles that make the right turn too fast, even if they don’t come to a complete stop as required. The cameras can measure vehicle speed but will not be used to issue speeding citations.
Q: What is the educational background and job now of Margaret Klein?
A: Klein attended St. John’s Grade School, Columbus High School and the University of Northern Iowa. She retired after working for Cedar Valley Catholic Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.