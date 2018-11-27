Q: Why did Iowa State University cancel the football game with University of Incarnate Word? What did it cost to cancel the last game of the year?
A: Iowa State canceled its game with Incarnate Word because the Cardinals made the FCS playoffs. In its place, the Cyclones scheduled in-state rival Drake.
Q: Most roofs are a 4:12 pitch. What angle is that?
A: It's 18.43 degrees.
Q: If a fish swims into a restricted area, like a small cave, where it can't turn around, can it swim backwards to get out?
A: It depends on the species, according to wildlife sites. Eels, for example, are good at going backwards, while sharks generally can't swim backwards.
Q: Why didn’t you print anything in the paper about Roy Clark dying?
A: There was a lengthy article with photo about Clark's death on page A2 of the Nov. 16 Courier.
Q: During the election every day there was coverage on the big caravan coming up from Honduras and Mexico. Now we don’t hear a word about it after the election. What happened to it?
A: Many commentators noticed as you did the sudden de-emphasis by the president and some news media outlets on the caravan after the elections. The president talked about the migrants in every campaign speech and tweeted about them six times in the days before the election. He mentioned the caravan only once in the week after. Still, there have been many items about the migrants in recent days in the national media and in The Courier.
Q: I understand a lawsuit has been filed by an unknown group for the use of the term Black Friday. Who is the group and what is their problem with the term Black Friday?
A: Hong Kong-based Super Union Holding Ltd. obtained a German trademark registration for the term “Black Friday,” but on March 27 regulators in that nation declared the phrase cannot be trademarked because it is already so widely used in the public domain.
Q: Being an old football coach I am wondering who picked the All-Metro team and left off someone like Sam Gary of Cedar Falls High School, who could be an all-state running back?
A: The four metro coaches -- Brad Remmert from Cedar Falls, Brad Schmit from Columbus Catholic, Lonnie Moore from Waterloo West and Xavier Leonard from Waterloo East -- select the team.
Q: Is the FFA Museum in La Porte City closing?
A: No -- and they're also not closing for the winter this year, which is what museum director Emily Nelson thinks the caller is really asking. "Typically in the past, the museum has always closed for the season in October or early November," Nelson said. This year, she said the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum will still be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the winter.
Q: I live in Grundy County. Who would I call about a dangerous intersection?
A: Try the Grundy County Secondary Roads Department at 319-824-6912.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
