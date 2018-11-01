Q: On Franklin Street there is a partially started grocery store. The city recently gave them $500,000 more to help build the store. Does the grocery store have any of their own financing to complete this store?
A: It is approximately a $10 million project and the city of Waterloo has agreed to make $900,000 in economic development grants. So, yes, the developers will need to finance most of the project or the store won’t get built.
Q: When and what are the hours for the antique/craft show in the Centre in Waverly?
A: The Fall Vintage Flea Market is set for noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Centre.
Q: What does it cost to encrypt the radio frequencies for Emergency Management radio dispatch?
A: The encryption was included in the pricing for the entire system and is a feature of the new county-owned land mobile radio system, said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson. Features like over-the-air reprogramming, encryption, etc. are simply a part of the new system and not a separate cost emergency management pays.
Q: Awhile back, Mayor Hart and councilmen Pat Morrissey and Ron Welper spent time in Omaha at Mr. Leslie’s property. Did the city pay for this trip, the individuals or did Mr. Leslie foot the bill?
A: Most of the question is factually incorrect. Mayor Quentin Hart did visit family in Omaha, Neb., on his own time and on his own dime. While there he toured a hotel managed by Leslie Hospitality but did not stay there. Therefore this visit did not cost the city or hotel anything. Councilman Pat Morrissey and Ron Welper said they never visited the Omaha hotel.
Q: Why doesn’t the Waterloo Library reference desk answer their calls and instead I only get a recording? They also have on their phone recording they open at 9 a.m. when they aren’t open at that time?
A: The Waterloo Public Library is a busy place, hosting more than 260,000 visitors and answering more than 62,000 reference questions the last fiscal year. The library doors open at 9 a.m. every day except Sunday, when it opens at 1 p.m. The reference department typically has two and sometimes three staff members available to handle all the walk-in and phone traffic. As has been the library’s practice, in-person requests are handled first, which means sometimes the phone is not answered before it reaches the recording. If patrons do reach the recording, the library recommends waiting a few minutes then calling back.
Q: On the east side of Waterloo there are supposed to be three little food pantries, little boxes on a street light post. What are the addresses of these boxes?
A: The Facebook page for the Cedar Valley’s Little Free Pantries indicates they are located at the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, 1112 Mobile St.; Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner St.; and in the 1800 block of Newell Street.
Q. Has Becky Lynch, the professional wrestler, ever been in a Lifetime movie?
A. No, not that we could find.
