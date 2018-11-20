Q: Is the one-time NASCAR driver Phil Barkdoll of Garrison still alive?
A: Yes. He’s now 81 and lives in Arizona.
Q: Where can I buy cloth iron-on tape to put on clothing to identify the clothing?
A: We didn’t have much luck finding it locally; there are plenty of online stores where you can order it. Staples does offer “Avery No-Iron Clothing Labels, White,” according to its website — that might work for what you need.
Q: What is the schedule for the “Christmas Card” movie on the Hallmark Movies and Mystery channel?
A: According to the channel, the premiere is at 2 p.m. Dec. 1, with additional times at 6 a.m. Dec. 2 and 14, 10 p.m. Dec. 4 and midnight Dec. 14. Keep in mind that Hallmark may change that schedule without notice.
Q: How many losses can you have to be in the FCS football playoffs?
A: There is no set number. In 2013, Lafayette won the Patriot League title with a 5-6 record, earning an automatic qualifier berth. The most losses by a non-automatic qualifier has been five, done three times — Indiana State (2014), Western Illinois (2015) and Illinois State (2016).
Q: Where can I send my donation for Koats 4 Kids and do they need volunteers?
A: Monetary donations can be mailed to Waterloo Community Foundation — K4K, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo 50704. Donations can also be made online at the foundation’s website, wloocommunityfoundation.org. Contact organizer Julie Ehlers to find out about volunteer opportunities. Call her at 240-2254 or email juliea58@mchsi.com. Information is also available online at facebook.com/koats4kidswaterloo.
Q: Will they be working on Ridgeway between Kimball and Ansborough which is narrow and bumpy?
A: The city of Waterloo was awarded a $425,000 traffic safety grant from the Iowa Transportation Commission in 2017 to convert Ridgeway Avenue from from four to three lanes between Bellaire Road, just west of Kimball Avenue, to U.S. Highway 63. The issue is still under study, and the City Council has not determined yet whether to move forward with the project or turn down the grant.
Q: Regarding the new stoplight at Wagner Road and Airline Highway: Why does it stay on a shorter time for Airline Highway? There is more traffic on Airline Highway.
A: Those are fully actuated signals, meaning they should assign green time based on traffic volumes. Waterloo Traffic Operations staff checked the signals and found the controller to be malfunctioning. It was being repaired the week of Nov. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.