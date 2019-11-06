Q: What was the price of corn and soybeans at the elevators when Donald Trump took office and what are the prices today?
A: On Jan. 20, 2017, local grain cash prices published in The Courier listed corn at $3.32 and soybeans at $9.90. On Tuesday, local grain cash prices were $3.48 for corn and $8.46 for soybeans.
Q: My sisters recently did the Ancestry DNA test. They were told they also need a male member of the family to do this to complete the test. Why would this matter?
A: From Ancestry DNA: “There are three main types of DNA tests on the market: y-chromosome (or y-DNA), mitochondrial (or mtDNA), and autosomal. Each test produces different information. Y-DNA tests: Because y-chromosomes are passed from father to son virtually unchanged, males can trace their patrilineal (male-line) ancestry by testing their y-chromosome. MtDNA tests: Mitochondrial DNA tests trace people’s matrilineal (mother-line) ancestry through their mitochondria, which are passed from mothers to their children. Since everyone has mitochondria, both males and females can take mtDNA tests. Mitochondrial DNA testing uncovers a one’s mtDNA haplogroup, the ancient group of people from whom one’s matrilineage descends. Because mitochondria is passed on only by women, no men (nor their ancestors) from whom one descends are encapsulated in the results. Autosomal DNA tests: Autosomal DNA tests trace a person’s autosomal chromosomes, which contain the segments of DNA the person shares with everyone to whom they’re related (maternally and paternally, both directly and indirectly). Because everyone has autosomal chromosomes, both males and females can take autosomal DNA tests, and the test is equally effective for people of either gender. ... Autosomal DNA tests can confirm ethnicity percentages and close relationships with a high level of accuracy.”
Q: I watched Simone Biles win so well at the world championships for gymnastics. It seems to me the girls are landing differently and more awkwardly than they did years ago. Is that right?
A: It is. Gymnasts used to be allowed to land their tumbling passes with a “controlled lunge” — with one leg behind the other. Several years ago the international gymnastics authority changed the rules for elite gymnasts — they have to land with feet and legs together to avoid deductions in their scores. Officials said the controlled lunges made it too easy for athletes to hide weak landings.
Q: Sometime in the early 1900s, there apparently was a horse racing track at the far end of Archer Avenue. Do you have any information on that?
A: It looks as if it was a part of the Red Cross Farm, a 172-acre tract that had a horse breeding operation. A July 1898 Courier article about a fire on the property said it was situated close to the eastern city limits. By 1900 it had been sold and broken up into housing lots, platted as Linden Place.
Q: What harm or backlash could ever come to a person answering the U.S. Census Bureau’s personal questions?
A: According to NPR, You can skip questions or submit an incomplete census form and still be included in the head count. But you can be fined for refusing to answer a question or giving a false answer, although the penalty is rarely enforced. Returning a partially filled-out questionnaire may result in a follow-up from a census worker. ... The bureau cannot share census responses identifying individuals with the public or other federal agencies until 72 years after the information is collected.
