Q: Is Warren Moon still living? If so, what is he doing?
A: Moon owns a sports marketing firm in California and works on Seattle Seahawks radio broadcasts, according to an August ESPN report.
Q: Is former female race car driver Danica Patrick from Iowa?
A: Patrick was born in Wisconsin and grew up in Illinois.
Q: Do you plan to replace Malcolm Berko with someone like him with the same style?
A: Right now we are running columns from several different financial writers in the Sunday business section.
Q: Can you check if there are Oreck dealers in the area?
A: According to the company website, these are the nearest authorized dealers and distributors: Direct Appliance, Cedar Falls; Peoples Appliance, Waterloo; Jones Appliance & TV, Iowa Falls; TJ Service, Charles City; True Value Grundy, Grundy Center; and Appliance Plus, Oelwein.
Q: Why is Terry Swails no longer on the weather on Channel 2?
A: The station declined to renew his contract, Swails told the Quad-City Times in September. According to the Times: “As a respected, recognized and experienced meteorologist, Swails said, his salary was commensurate. But that frequently meant he was a target for cuts.”
Q: Is a landlord required to tell tenants in an apartment building that a high-risk pedophile is moving into the building?
A: This is not a requirement under Iowa law.
Q: Why doesn’t the city connect Katoski Road to Greyhound Road?
A: There was some discussion by state transportation officials 30 years ago about cutting Katoski Drive through the greenbelt, adding a bridge over Black Hawk Creek, and connecting it to Ridgeway Avenue. This plan was expensive, low on the priority list compared to other highway needs in the area, and never got funded.
Q: Regarding the new garbage collection fees and recycling program: My whole fee is going up 10 percent a month plus $5 for the drop off recycling. In addition, if I want curbside recycling it will increase $4. So what will my final three-month bill be if I continue my curbside recycling?
A: This depends on which size of garbage container you have. The cost for three months garbage collection, including the voluntary recycling and yard waste service, would be $57 for a 32-gallon garbage can, $62.25 for a 64-gallon can, or $80.25 for a 96-gallon can.
Q: I work for a small town public works. If my boss calls me foul, demeaning and belittling names, threatens to fire me and is abusive in other ways, is there anyone I can contact?
A: A few suggestions: Contact the city management or human resources, if there is any. You can try talking to a lawyer or Iowa Legal Aid about your legal rights. You might also want to call the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission at (800) 669-4000.
Update
An Oct. 31 question asked about Rath Packing facilities outside of Waterloo. Former Rath workers said there were also locations in Columbus Junction and Indianapolis, and a sales office in Kansas City.
