Q: What’s the number for the Cedar Falls Kohl’s?
A: Call 266-2606.
Q: How much chlorine is added to the water in Waterloo?
A: The Waterloo Water works consumer confidence report indicates the average for chlorine in 2018 was 0.94 mg/L and the range was 0.42 to 1.43 mg/L.
Q: After a body is cremated, is the DNA lost forever?
A: Usually, yes, according to what we found. Sometimes a bone or tooth fragment survives that is big enough to yield DNA, according to one DNA testing company, but that’s highly unusual.
Q: When will there be an update on INRCOG public meetings for reconstruction of La Porte Road and the access road from Hawthorne to Shaulis?
A: The Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board included the project in its funding for fiscal years 2020 to 2022. The city of Waterloo hired a consulting engineer to design the project. Public meetings will be held when the consultant has design information to present.
Q: I understand an employer can contact the police to see of an employee has a criminal record. If so, what is the point of the check box ban?
A: The point of the fair chance initiative is to force employers to wait until the end of the hiring process to investigate or discuss an applicant’s criminal history. A private employer with at least 15 workers would be violating the city’s ordinance if they contacted the police about an applicant’s criminal record before making a conditional offer of employment.
Q: Yard waste pickup in Waterloo is not year round. Why are we charged for it all year?
A: The program approved by the Waterloo City Council combines the voluntary recycling and yard waste collection service and spreads the cost evenly across all 12 months instead of charging more in the summer and less in the winter.
Q: Is the $12 increase on our storm water bill due to the EPA guidelines?
A: The Waterloo City Council approved raising the storm water fee paid by a residential property owner from $2.75 to $4 per month, effective July 1. Even if you pay quarterly, the storm water fee increase in your bill would only be $3.75 over those three months. Businesses pay based on square footage of impervious surface area on their lot. The fee was initially adopted 10 years ago based on federal and state requirements for cities to have programs that keep silt and contamination out of streams and rivers. The fee increase adopted in Waterloo this year was designed primarily to provide additional funding for drainage projects to alleviate surface flooding in parts of the community.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
