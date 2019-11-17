Q: I had a plastic container in my microwave and it melted somewhat. Now there is a burning odor in my microwave. What can I do to get rid of this odor?
A: One suggestion we found: Fill a glass microwave-safe measuring cup half way with tap water. Add about 2 tablespoons of white vinegar, put the cup in the microwave and heat the liquid for two to three minutes, or just until the inside of the microwave window steams up. Leave the microwave door closed for at least 10 minutes, then open it. Use a sponge and the liquid in the measuring cup to wipe down the entire interior of the microwave. Leave the microwave door open to allow the inside to air dry.
Q: Will the Iowa DNR be able to flood the west end of the Big Marsh this fall?
A: Yes. It started to be flooded Sept. 26.
Q: Is there a big epidemic in Waterloo of lice and bed bugs? Also, does a motel have to inform customers if they’ve had bedbugs before?
A: According to Jared Parmater with the Black Hawk County Health Department: “An epidemic is a widespread occurrence of infectious disease in a particular area or community during a specific timeline. As bed bugs and lice aren’t diseases, in and of themselves, there cannot be a bed bug or lice epidemic. That being said, this concern seems to be around a perception of a widespread increase in the presence of these pests in our community. There hasn’t been an increase in the number of bed bug complaints submitted to the Health Department over the last four years (mean = 6 complaints per year), though these complaints largely consist of establishments like hotels or motels and provide no insight into private residences. As to whether or not a establishment like a hotel or motel has to inform a potential guest if they’ve had bed bugs before, they do not. However, they are required to post their last inspection for public view and if this inspection was regarding a complaint of bed bugs it will be readily apparent. Most hotels and motels have a robust bed bug treatment policy that directs them to close adjacent rooms and utilize heat treatment or chemical pest control measures. Some other establishments employ plastic mattress sleeves that can prevent bed bugs or lice from gaining access to the mattress. If you’re concerned about an establishment it’s perfectly acceptable to ask them their pest control history or to conduct a quick search of your room. If you find any bed bug occupants you can ask for another room and please give your local Health Department or the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals (IDIA) a call. We’ll conduct an inspection and help get the establishment back on the right track. Lastly, you can conduct some research on your own with the IDIA’s Inspection website (https://iowa.usasafeinspect.com/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx). You can utilize this search tool and look for past inspections and complaints made regarding any hotel or motels in the State of Iowa.”
