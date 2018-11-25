Q: I read the Waterloo School Board approved almost a million dollar contract to put in artificial grass at the Central Middle School campus. Who is paying for this? Where is this money coming from?
A: This was paid for with Waterloo Community Schools’ physical plant and equipment levy funds. Between the original contract with Mid-America Golf and Landscape and a later change order, the total cost to install the AstroTurf came to $1.01 million.
Q: We have a rental house in Waterloo and our tenant informed us her son has allergies and requires a special air filter in the house. She said since it is medically necessary the landlord is required to furnish this expensive filter. Is this true?
A: The Iowa law governing rental agreements requires landlords to maintain heating and ventilation equipment in safe condition and up to building codes. It does not have any language about special air filters. The Americans with Disabilities Act requires landlords to make reasonable accommodations for tenants “with a physical or mental disability that substantially limits one or more major life activities.” We can’t dispense legal advice. Landlords with concerns about whether they are complying with landlord-tenant laws really should discuss those matters with an attorney.
Q: What is being built on Martin Road close to the Budweiser plant?
A: Cardinal Construction is building a warehouse and office on Martin Road west of Fahr Beverage Inc.
Q: Who are the candidates for Waterloo City Council Ward 5?
A: Ray Feuss and Jason Welch were the two candidates who filed nomination papers by the Nov. 16 deadline.
Q: According to the school calendar, conferences in the first semester take place 40 days into the semester but conferences in the second semester take place only 15 days into the semester. Why does the district have such different time frames for conferences?
A: Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman Tara Thomas replied: Each year the district calendar is established with input from a variety of groups — including our staff calendar committee, building parent organizations and site councils. Suggestions are always welcome. Email any to Thomas at thomast@waterlooschools.org.
Q: Last week, The Courier reported Waterloo Schools took fourth place in the Bands Across the Prairie competition. Can you report who took first, second and third place?
A: The caller may be referring to the West High School marching band’s participation in the Mid-Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny on Oct. 13. West took fifth among 4A schools in that contest. High schools placing ahead of West were, first through fourth, West Des Moines Valley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Sioux Falls Washington and Southeast Polk. The 4A band that finished behind West was Fort Dodge High School.
