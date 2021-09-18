My neighbor damaged my shrubs. What can I do? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What year did McKinstry School open, what year did it turn into an elementary school and when did it close?
A. It opened in 1953, named in honor of Charles McKinstry, a former president of the Board of Education, according to the Waterloo Community Schools. It was converted from a junior high into an elementary school in 1981, and it closed in December 2009.
Q. Are homes in Oklahoma typically built with basements?
A. It appears most Oklahoma houses do not have basements -- the clay soils typical of the state hold onto water and make it hard to keep basements dry. Newer homes are more likely to have them, according to news reports; new construction can make use of waterproof polymers mixed with concrete to make basements drier.
Q. Where was Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas born?
A. Cruz was born in Calgary, Canada, in 1970 to a Cuban father and an American mother. He is a U.S. citizen by birth.
Q. What can I do when the next-door neighbor sprays poison along the lot line, damaging my shrubs?
A. We suggest you talk to your neighbor about your concerns. If that fails, you could contact a lawyer.
Q. Can you print an address to contact the IRS to report someone that does construction jobs and isn't reporting his income?
A. You can go to www.irs.gov, click on "Tax Fraud and Abuse" and follow the directions or send a letter to the Internal Revenue Service, Fresno, CA 93888. It needs to include the name and address of the person being reported, a brief description of the alleged violation, including how you became aware of it, the years involved, the estimated dollar amount of any unreported income and your contact information.
Q. What's the best thing to put on spider bites?
A. The Mayo Clinic says to keep the wound clean and apply an ice pack for 15 to 20 minutes. Antihistamines or hydrocortisone cream can help relieve itching. If you have reason to believe the spider was poisonous -- say, a black widow or brown recluse spider -- elevate the bitten limb to try to prevent the venom from spreading, apply an ice pack and seek immediate medical care. Poisonous spiders are rare in Iowa, though.
Q. If you're talking to someone on the phone and get disconnected, is there a standard of who is supposed to call whom back?
A. There's no ironclad rule. We think it makes sense for the person who originally placed the call to call back.
Q. How big was Shaquille O'Neal when he was born?
A. According to his book, "Shaq Talks Back," Shaquille O'Neal was 7 pounds, 11 ounces when he was born on March 6, 1972.
Q. Do farmers pay into Social Security like other workers do?
A. According to the "If You Are Self-Employed" section of information the Social Security Administration's web site, www.socialsecurity.gov, "You report your earnings for Social Security when you file your federal income tax return. If your net earnings are $400 or more in a year, you must report your earnings." Farmers can use an optional reporting method, but if they report income, they also are paying into Social Security.
