My neighbor damaged my shrubs. What can I do? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. You can go to www.irs.gov, click on "Tax Fraud and Abuse" and follow the directions or send a letter to the Internal Revenue Service, Fresno, CA 93888. It needs to include the name and address of the person being reported, a brief description of the alleged violation, including how you became aware of it, the years involved, the estimated dollar amount of any unreported income and your contact information.

Q. What's the best thing to put on spider bites?

A. The Mayo Clinic says to keep the wound clean and apply an ice pack for 15 to 20 minutes. Antihistamines or hydrocortisone cream can help relieve itching. If you have reason to believe the spider was poisonous -- say, a black widow or brown recluse spider -- elevate the bitten limb to try to prevent the venom from spreading, apply an ice pack and seek immediate medical care. Poisonous spiders are rare in Iowa, though.

Q. If you're talking to someone on the phone and get disconnected, is there a standard of who is supposed to call whom back?

A. There's no ironclad rule. We think it makes sense for the person who originally placed the call to call back.

Q. How big was Shaquille O'Neal when he was born?