Q: Can you print the recipe from Mr. Food for Derby Chocolate Pie?
A: Here it is:
What You’ll Need
- 1 refrigerated pie crust (from a 14.1-ounce box)
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup chopped pecans
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Unroll pie crust and place in a 9-inch pie plate; flute edges and set aside.
2. In a large bowl, beat sugar and butter until creamy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Add flour and salt; mix well. Stir in chocolate chips and pecans. Pour mixture into pie crust.
3. Bake 60 minutes, or until center is set. Let cool before serving.
Q: In an earlier Call the Courier it said the city of Cedar Falls saved funds to pay for the public safety building. Why doesn’t the Cedar Falls School Board of Education apply that same philosophy instead of continually asking for bond votes and raising taxes?
A: Since Black Hawk County voters approved a 1% sales tax for schools in 1999, the Cedar Falls Board of Education has heavily relied on reserving those revenues for school construction projects. The more recent change to setting bond issue referendums may be less about a shift in philosophy than it is about the limits of that funding. Voters approved a referendum in 2016 to help fund a new elementary school as well as expand and upgrade Orchard Hill and North Cedar elementary schools. Another one is on the ballot for June 25 to help fund a new high school. Before then, Cedar Falls Community Schools officials have pointed out, the last time district voters approved a bond issue was in 1976 to build the swimming pools at Peet and Holmes junior high schools.
Q: How can Waterloo replace nearly all of their elementary schools with no bond issue, but Cedar Falls needs a bond issue? What is the Cedar Falls School Board doing wrong that the Waterloo School District is doing right?
A: They have both been doing the same thing over the last two decades. The difference may have to do with timing of the construction and greater student enrollment growth in Cedar Falls. Waterloo Community Schools built or renovated all of its current elementaries (as well as its middle and high schools) with the help of revenues from the statewide 1% sales tax for schools. Cedar Falls Community Schools has also used these revenues, but needed additional money when it came to renovating the last two elementary schools and adding a seventh one. If voters approve an upcoming bond issue, more funds will be available to build a new high school that officials argue needs to be replaced.
Q: Has there ever been a bar in Waterloo called the Second Shift?
A: Yes. City directories from 1973-76 list it at 749 Rainbow.
Q: When is the Breeders Cup horse race?
A: The 2019 Breeders Cup championship will be on Nov. 1 and 2.
Q: Does St. Vincent de Paul still accept donations? If so, where do I drop them off at?
A: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Waterloo District Council is accepting donations at the thrift store at 320 Broadway St.
