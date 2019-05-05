Q: How do I contact Clint Eastwood?
A: Try writing him at Malpaso Productions, 10100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 650, Los Angeles, CA 90067.
Q: Nice article by Jim Nelson about UNI football on April 18. Jackson Scott Brown looks like a very healthy individual. Can you print his size?
A: Thanks! Scott-Brown is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 312 pounds.
Q: Why do eagles lay their eggs earlier than other bird species?
A: According to Joel Haack with the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, “The determining factor for when birds nest is when food for the hatchlings is most abundant. Birds that rely on insects or seeds for food would lay eggs later than the eagles and great horned owls.”
Q: What does the keto diet consist of and how does it work?
A: Here’s how WebMD explains it: “’Ketogenic’ is a term for a low-carb diet (like the Atkins diet). The idea is for you to get more calories from protein and fat and less from carbohydrates. You cut back most on the carbs that are easy to digest, like sugar, soda, pastries and white bread. When you eat less than 50 grams of carbs a day, your body eventually runs out of fuel (blood sugar) it can use quickly. This typically takes three to four days. Then you’ll start to break down protein and fat for energy, which can make you lose weight. This is called ketosis. It’s important to note the ketogenic diet is a short-term diet that’s focused on weight loss rather than the pursuit of health benefits.” And you need to check with your doctor before starting: “When your body burns its stores of fat, it can be hard on your kidneys. And starting a ketogenic diet — or going back to a normal diet afterward — can be tricky if you’re obese because of other health issues you’re likely to have, like diabetes, a heart condition or high blood pressure. If you have any of these conditions, make diet changes slowly and only with the guidance of your doctor.”
Q: Can you print the recent tater tot recipe aired on Mr. Food on April 17?
A: April 17 was a recipe for au gratin potatoes. Here’s a tater tot recipe he used in February:
Cheesy potato tot chicken
What You’ll Need
- 3 cups frozen potato tots, thawed, broken apart.
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese.
- 1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more for sprinkling
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, plus more for sprinkling
- 2 eggs
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- Cooking spray
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. In a shallow dish, combine potatoes, cheddar cheese, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; mix well. In another shallow dish, beat eggs.
3. Lightly sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper, then dip into eggs. Place chicken into potato mixture, evenly coating on both sides and pressing mixture into chicken. Place on baking sheet and lightly spray with cooking spray.
4. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown and no longer pink in center.
