Q: What and where are the casinos in Iowa?
A: Iowa’s casinos: Ameristar, Council Bluffs; Blackbird Bend, Onawa; Casino Queen, Marquette; Catfish Bend, Burlington; Diamond Jo, Dubuque; Diamond Jo Worth, Northwood; Grand Falls, Larchwood; Hard Rock, Sioux City; Harrah’s, Council Bluffs; Horseshoe, Council Bluffs; Isle Casino, Bettendorf; Isle of Capri, Waterloo; Lakeside, Osceola; Meskwaki, Tama; Prairie Flower, Carter Lake; Prairie Meadows, Altoona; Q Casino, Dubuque; Rhythm City, Davenport; Riverside Casino and Golf, Riverside; Wild Rose in Jefferson, Clinton and Emmetsburg; and WinnaVegas, Sloan.
Q: How did the name Little Rock originate for Little Rock, Ark.?
A: According to the city: “Benard de la Harpe, a Frenchman leading an exploration party up the Arkansas River on April 9, 1722, noted the first outcropping of the rock he had seen along the banks since leaving New Orleans. He reportedly called it ‘la petite roche’ or ‘the little rock,’ to distinguish it from a larger cliff across the river.” It became a navigational landmark for early travelers and gave its name to the city.
Q: The Skybridge in Davenport — is it just for observation, or does it have another purpose?
You have free articles remaining.
A: It’s largely for observation and to bring people downtown. The Skybridge opened in 2005 as part of Davenport’s riverfront renaissance. It’s a pedestrian bridge that spans River Drive downtown and connects LeClaire Park to a courtyard near the River Music Experience. At the south end is an observation deck with a view of the Mississippi River, LeClaire Park Bandshell, the Centennial Bridge and the Davenport Levee.
Q: I take CBD with the THC. Can I take that on a commercial plane flight?
A: Here’s the official information from the Transportation Security Administration: “Possession of marijuana and cannabis infused products, such as Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, is illegal under federal law. TSA officers are required to report any suspected violations of law, including possession of marijuana and cannabis infused products.” However, “TSA’s screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers. Accordingly, TSA security officers do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs, but in the event a substance that appears to be marijuana or a cannabis infused product is observed during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer.” A recent report from the Atlantic quoted travelers who had no problems getting it through security, along with others who had legal problems because of it.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.