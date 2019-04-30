Q. Can you clarify this sentence in a recent article about the Cedar Falls School bond vote: “A second question will ask for authorization to levy additional property taxes at a rate of more than $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value but not exceeding $4.05 per $1,000. The new tax revenues would be used to repay the bonds over 20 years.” So are they going to levy two separate property taxes on this high school?
A. Cedar Falls Community Schools is not proposing two separate property tax levies to build a new high school. On the ballot, voters will be asked two questions. If approved, one would authorize issuing general obligation bonds to partially fund the project. The other question would authorize the property tax increase to repay those bonds over 20 years. The tax rate on each district levy is approved annually by the Board of Education. To make those repayments, the board would set a tax rate every year of at least $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value. However, it could not exceed a maximum rate of $4.05 per $1,000 in any year.
Q. The average sale price of a home in Cedar Falls is $230,000, so the school bond will raise that home’s taxes $300. They also want to increase the property tax rate from 2.7 to 4.05. So won’t that home’s taxes go up somewhere between $560 to $750?
A. No, that is not correct. The annual increase would be approximately $300, as initially stated in the question. Cedar Falls Community Schools would increase the taxes of a property owner with a house valued at $230,000 by this much if voters on June 25 approve a measure authorizing a new tax levy to repay the proposed bonds. That levy would have a tax rate of at least $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value but it would not exceed $4.05 per $1,000.
Q. What structure is being built at West Third and Wellington?
A. Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity plans to construct a new home there this summer.
Q. Is Herm Schneider, long time trainer with the Chicago White Sox, with the team this year?
A. The Chicago Tribune reported in December that Schneider was transitioning in a "trainer emeritus" role after 40 years with the team. “I thought it was time for a younger person to step in and be able to relate and deal, not that I couldn’t. I felt like it was the right time. All of us, sooner or later, will know when it’s the right time to walk away or do something a little different," Schneider told the Tribune.
Q. After cataract surgery I have several pairs of prescription glasses I can no longer use. Where can I donate them?
A. The Lions Club has donation sites throughout the Cedar Valley in restaurants and optometric offices where both glasses and hearing aids can be placed. A member picks them up every month. If potential donors cannot find a donation box location, they should call Jim Tierney at 232-1002.
Q. Where can I write to ABC’s "Good Morning America"?
A. Send mail to in care of ABC News, 47 W. 66th St., New York, NY 10023.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
