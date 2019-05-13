Q: How do I find someone to mow my yard? My neighbor can’t do it anymore.
A: Some suggestions: Check the lawn and garden services under the business directory on our website at www.wcfcourier.com; check the phonebook yellow page listings under lawn maintenance; or ask other neighbors or Facebook friends for recommendations.
Q: What were the songs Kate Smith sang that were so racist?
A: Some of the songs mentioned are “Pickaninny Heaven” and “That’s Why Darkies Were Born.”
Q: What was the name of the 1970s movie about the Yankees that featured Jon Voight and Al Pacino?
A: We suspect you’re thinking of “Bang a Drum Slowly,” from 1973. But Pacino and Voight weren’t in it; it starred Robert De Niro and Michael Moriarty. Moriarty played a star pitcher, and De Niro played a catcher with a terminal illness.
Q: They want to spend $112 million to build the new high school in Cedar Falls. Couldn’t they take much less than that and renovate the current school, which many people love?
A: According to statements made by Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials and information on the district’s website, it would cost $84.44 million to redevelop and expand the school on the existing 17-acre site. However, based on enrollment trends, the district projects the building would be over capacity in 15 years. Cedar Falls High School had an enrollment of 1,140 students last fall and the building is expected to be over capacity next fall. The school built on the new 50-acre site, purchased for $1.24 million, would have a capacity of 1,400 students with room for expansion. Acquiring an additional 33 acres at the existing school site (bringing the total to an equivalent 50 acres) would cost a projected $49.5 million, boosting the renovation/expansion project’s cost to $133.94 million. The district is proposing various ways to reuse the existing building if a new school is approved by voters. For more information on this process, go online to cfschools.org.
Q: Why isn’t geothermal energy given more emphasis and support by the government and private citizens versus wind energy?
A: The federal tax credit is virtually identical for small wind, solar and geothermal home systems — 30 percent of the cost of the system with a gradual step down in the credit value. The reasons geothermal development lags other technologies despite its efficiency may be high initial investment, long payback time and construction time.
Q: There’s a Takl commercial I saw — is that Kathie Lee Gifford singing on it?
A: It is. Gifford is a spokesperson for the company and co-wrote the jingle, according to the company.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
