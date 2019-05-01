Q: I live in Cedar Falls. Is it legal for my neighbor to put their leaves down the storm drain?
A: No. It can clog drains and cause area flooding. City ordinance Section 19-6 restricts this. Leaves can be mulched in the yard, disposed of in the yard waste containers for city pickup, piled on the side of the street in the fall and called in for city pickup or dropped off at the compost center. Call Code Enforcement at 273-8612 to report an incident while it is occurring or provide detailed pictures to report. Call Public Works & Parks at 273-8629 to report clogged intakes.
Q: Why does West 31st Street in Cedar Falls have a gate across going onto the Greenhill extension road?
A: This is a university street that was constructed for traffic flow leaving from large events. The road is open during those periods.
Q: What’s a definition of working class?
A: A dictionary definition: “The social group consisting of people who are employed for wages, especially in manual or industrial work.”
Q: Was it correct in the article on the front page April 11 that the sculpture was only 18 inches tall?
A: Yes. The 18-inch bronze sculpture by Deb Zeller named “The Goddess of the Grapes” was stolen from downtown Sioux City in 2017. It was recently returned after a Waterloo woman saw the work in the garage of a Des Moines friend who suspected it was stolen. She confirmed the statue’s identity and reached out to Sioux City officials to arrange its return.
Q: When it comes to health care can you explain the public option?
A: A public option means the government would provide a form of insurance citizens can buy to cover health care costs, similar to Medicare.
Q: Do members of the Proud Image Chorus have to know how to read music?
A: According to director David Boyd, no, you do not have to read music to sing with the Proud Image Chorus. Learning tracks are provided to members to learn songs.Men who would like to find out more about singing with the Proud Image are invited to Guest Night at 7 p.m. May 14. They practice every Tuesday evening at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale. Call 229-4291 for more information.
Q: What is former Governor Branstad’s salary as ambassador to China? What are his job duties?
A: Branstad receives a federal salary between $170,000 and $187,000, according to the U.S. State Department. He also can collect a state pension from time as governor, lieutenant governor and as a state legislator, making his annual compensation more than $200,000. His job as ambassador is to represent the interests and policies of the United States. As the president’s highest-ranking representative to China, a key role is to coordinate the activities of the Foreign Service Officers and staff serving under him as well as representatives of other U.S. agencies in the country.
Q: What is the personal and professional information of William Barr recently appointed attorney general of the United States? A: William P. Barr was born May 23, 1950, in New York City. From 1973 to 1977 he served in the Central Intelligence Agency. Under President George H.W. Bush, Barr served as the deputy attorney general from 1990 to 1991; the assistant attorney general of the Office of Legal Counsel from 1989 to 1990; and the 77th attorney general of the United States from 1991 to 1993. Barr has been married to Christine Moynihan Barr since 1973 and they have three daughters.
