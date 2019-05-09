Q: Will the city fix the audio problems when airing the city council meetings on TV? This has happened several weeks in a row.
A: Ed Stoffer, Waterloo’s cable TV production coordinator, said he would need to know more information about what problem the caller is having. You are encouraged to call him at (319) 291-4568 and talk about their concerns.
Q: There is a big tank of nitrogen along Burton Avenue by Calvary Baptist Church. What is it used for and is it safe to be there?
A: You will find liquid nitrogen tanks all over the city and across the U.S. They are used by telecommunications companies to keep phone and internet service lines dry. Companies using the nitrogen say the canisters are safe.
Q: Could the audio system be adjusted for the city council meetings? Sometimes it’s loud, sometimes soft in the same meeting.
A: The problem is created when those speaking get too close or too far from the microphones.
Q: How did WCFN road get the name? What does it stand for?
A: WCF & N Drive likely is named after the Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Northern Railway that operated in the area starting in the late 1800s. The WCF & N Railway was sold to the Rock Island and Illinois Central railroads in the 1950s.
Q: Is there any particular exercise a person can do if they have a beer belly?
A: Some advice from Men’s Journal magazine: “If you’ve accumulated that dreaded beer belly, use these six tips to blast that flab and get back on track to a six-pack (of the abdominal variety.)
1. Drink one glass of water per beer. For most guys, going cold turkey and shutting the beer tap may be asking too much. Try this tip: For every beer you drink, take a break and have a glass of water.
2. Try intermittent fasting. Various methods of fasting can be beneficial when trying to lose fat. ... Some good fasting methods are the Warrior Diet (20-hour fast/4-hour feed), Leangains Method (16-hour fast/8-hour feed) and the 5/2 method (eat regularly five days a week, and two days a week only eat 400-800 calories).
3. Increase protein, reduce carbs. Beer has a lot of sugar from alcohol and carbohydrates, and consuming too much of both is sure to put fat loss at a halt. By increasing your protein intake to at least 1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight and decreasing your carbohydrate intake to 1 gram of carbs per pound of body weight, you’ll help accelerate some fat loss.
4. Only drink beer once a week. As mentioned in tip No. 1, it’s often hard for most guys to quit beer altogether. If you’re in that camp, then try picking one day a week to enjoy beer.
5. Put in some extra work. Sneaking in some extra movement in each day can add up to a lot of caloric burn and increased metabolism over time. If you’re already getting in three-five solid workouts in each week — hitting the weights hard and a doing little metabolic work — it’s time to do a little extra.
6. Ditch the beer for two weeks. If you’ve had success sticking to tips 1 and 4, your body and mind should be ready to take it to the next level. If you commit to taking two weeks off from drinking any beer or alcohol, your body will dramatically improve — and fast.
