Q. How long can a person in Waterloo have a car with flat tires sitting in their driveway without moving it before the city steps in?
A. A flat tire makes a vehicle inoperable under city code, meaning Waterloo Code Enforcement officers can issue a notice to abate the violation. There is nothing in the code stating a length of time before it becomes a violation.
Q. Will Waterloo ever fix Highway 21 at the turning lane where it meets San Marnan? Every year they just patch the holes.
A. This section will be looked at for a possible overlay in the future, said Waterloo City Engineer Jamie Knutson.
Q. Who is responsible to repair the holes on the railroad crossing at 18th Street, the city or railroad company?
A. Depending on exactly where the holes are, it could be the railroad or the city. Waterloo Engineering Department staff will review the crossing and pass information to the appropriate agency or department.
Q. When Waterloo and Cedar Falls cut down the ash trees, what is done with them? Are they burned or made into mulch? If mulch, will that cause other trees to be contaminated?
A. Ash trees cut down on city property in Waterloo have been sold as logs to sawmills to create various wood products; made available to the public as firewood; and chipped to provide wood chips or mulch to the community. Cedar Falls makes ash tree wood available to citizens for firewood to reduce the costs associated with processing. Mulch is available at the compost facility for use by Cedar Falls residents. The emerald ash borer that on a rare occasion may possibly escape the wood grinding process will not impact other species of trees.
Q. Cedar Falls Community Schools is using a 1 percent sales tax to fund a $40 million high school. What was this tax used for in the past?
A. District officials actually have said the sales tax would provide nearly $43 million in revenues for the proposed high school construction project estimated at $112.81 million. The remaining $69.9 million expense would be covered through a bond issue that residents will vote on June 25, which will be repaid by boosting property taxes. The $43 million figure relates to a proposed 20-year extension of the statewide 1 percent sales tax to 2051. The tax has been used for a variety of purposes allowed under state law in the past, including other building projects.
Q. A while back The Courier had an article about sports betting and that legislators passed it and went to the governor. It was reported if the governor doesn't sign in three days it becomes a pocket veto. Has this been done yet?
A. We asked Erin Murphy of our Des Moines Bureau. He said that short window is only while the Legislature is in session. "For bills passed in the final days/week of the session, -- the governor gets 30 days to decide. Sports betting is one of those."
The governor signed the bill Monday.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
