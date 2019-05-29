Q: Where and when was John Wayne born, what is his real name and when did he die? Also, is there a museum named after him? If so, where is it located?
A: He was born in 1907 in Winterset, Iowa, as Marion Morrison, and he died in 1979. You can visit the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset in Madison County.
Q: For the upcoming Cedar Falls School bond election will there be a spot on the ballot to vote “no”? If not, why?
A: Yes, there will be clearly marked spots to vote “yes” or “no” on each of the two questions, which ask voters if the board should be authorized to issue general obligation bonds and to increase property taxes.
Q: For the past five or six years, we’ve had one red-winged blackbird come to our feeders with only red on its wings, no yellow. What might cause that?
A: According to Cornell University’s “All About Birds” website, there is subspecies of “bicolored” red-winged blackbird that lacks the yellow feathers. These birds are generally found along coastal California, but perhaps this bird got mixed in with flocks that migrate back to the Midwest during migration.
Q: This year at our feeders, there is a blackbird with one white feather in its tail. What might cause that?
You have free articles remaining.
A: Leucism, or the lack of partial pigmentation, is a condition that results in white, pale or patchy coloration of feathers. Birds with this condition will have normal colored eyes, but the cells responsible for melanin production for some of their plumage is absent.
Q: At Ansborough and San Marnan is a sidewalk built that zigzags back and forth on the northwest corner, and also on Ansborough in front of VGM is an 8-foot sidewalk going nowhere. Are these sidewalks paid by taxpayers or VGM?
A: The sidewalk in front of VGM will connect to the trail in the VGM addition and to the trail on the north side of San Marnan Drive, adjacent to the golf course. The trail along the west side of Ansborough Avenue was designed to zigzag around two existing power poles so MidAmerican Energy would not have to relocate the pole line, and it zigzags at the southwest and northwest corners of the Ansborough/San Marnan intersection to provide an ADA compliant crossing while avoiding the existing traffic signal poles. The funding for the project is provided by a grant the city received to construct the road and trail.
Q: At the May 6 council meeting, Waterloo voted to sell $10 million in bonds. How did they do this without giving the citizens of Waterloo a chance to vote on a referendum?
A: Waterloo is not required to hold a public referendum to sell general obligation bonds for projects that are considered an essential corporate purpose or for individual projects that do not exceed $700,000. Voters are allowed to petition for referendums on general corporate purpose bond sales prior to their approval.
Q. Where are the answers to the Memorial Day quiz on page B5 in Sunday’s Courier?
A. The answers — along with the entire quiz — were printed on page B4 of Tuesday’s Courier after being inadvertently left out Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.