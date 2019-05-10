Q: What state is Bernie Sanders from?
A: He’s from Vermont.
Q: How did Hoss Cartwright (Dan Blocker) lose his front teeth?
A: Looking at photos of him, we think he was simply more gap-toothed than missing teeth.
Q: If President Trump sues Congress, who pays the legal bills?
A: It depends on the lawsuit. On April 22, Trump filed suit to keep U.S. lawmakers from obtaining his financial records. In that lawsuit, Trump is suing in his individual capacity and is represented by a private law firm rather than government lawyers.
Q: Was the movie “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Mo.,” based on a true story?
A: It was. In May 1991, Kathy Page, 34, was found dead inside her car in Vidor, Texas. She had been strangled and the scene was staged to look like an accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Her father, James Fulton, later put up billboards in the Vidor area; in 2012, he printed one accusing Page’s estranged husband, Steve Page, of her murder and claiming the Vidor Police Department had taken bribes. No arrests have ever been made, although a civil jury found Steve Page liable in a wrongful death suit brought by Fulton.
Q: Is the attractive black woman on the Boost nutritional drink commercials related to James Earl Jones?
A: That’s actress Leah Finnie, according to the PR department at Nestle, which makes Boost. There’s no relation to Jones that we could find. Finnie is also a singer, performing under the name Lady Leah.
Q: Does the general public get to use the new day care inside the Hawkeye Community College downtown Waterloo facility? Do people who use the day care pay for their children to use it?
A: The child care center has 56 spots for children who are infant through preschool age, according Hawkeye’s website. The center was created in partnership with EPI, so staff of the agency and college as well as students have first choice for child care spots. Spots not filled by either organization are then open to the public. No information was available online about cost, but a similar day care center on Hawkeye’s main campus shows rates to enroll children.
Q: A recent Call the Courier said Des Moines only has one school district. I disagree. Can you check and list the different school districts in the greater Des Moines area and the greater Des Moines metro area?
A: The boundaries of the Des Moines Public School District do not completely correspond to the boundaries of the city, but Des Moines is largely served by that one school district. Among the school districts surrounding Des Moines – some of which serve portions of the city – are West Des Moines, Norwalk, Carlisle, Southeast Polk, Ankeny and Johnston.
Q: KWWL’s Cori Hanna looks so much like actress Tori Spelling. Are they related?
A: Hanna reports she is not related to Tori Spelling. In fact, she hasn’t been to Hollywood, having never traveled farther west than Utah. But she is flattered by the comparison.
UpdateA question in the Wednesday paper asked about shoe repair shops. A reader kindly let us know about one we missed: Lyon Hide Shoe Repair on Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids.
