Q: The Central Battery building built in 1912 — what were the other occupants of the building?
A: Businesses listed in old city directories: Repass Automobile, Waterloo Engraving Service, Lawson Automotive, Wise Motor Co., Standard Battery and Electric, Waterloo Engineering and Weston and Barnett Advertising.
Q: How many members of the current U.S. Congress are former military members?
A: There are 96 veterans — 19 in the Senate, 77 in the House.
Q: What are the qualifications at the state level when we no longer need to file state income tax?
A: According to the Iowa Department of Revenue:
- If you are single and under 65, you must file if you had a net income of more than $9,000, or more than $24,000 if 65 or older.
- If your filing status is other than single and you are under 65, you must file if you had a net income of more than $13,500, or more than $32,000 if you are 65 or older.
- If you are claimed as a dependent on another person’s Iowa return, you must file if you had a net income of $5,000 or more.
Q: Where was the Cedar Falls Woolen Mill? What was in the building after they closed the mill?
You have free articles remaining.
A: It was at South Main and 27th streets, according to old Courier articles. Old city directories list occupants as the Amos Bolser Corp., Harken Plumbing and Fereday’s Heating Supply. Different cafes are also listed, and it appears there may have residential tenants as well.
Q: Where is the nearest shoe repair shop?
A: The nearest ones we found were Rogers Shoe Service at 2211 F St., Iowa City, (319) 337-5126; Burger Shoe Repair, 1340 Delhi St., Dubuque, (563) 582-1188; and Quality Cobbler Inc. at the Muscatine Mall, 1903 Park Ave., Muscatine, (563) 263-9372. And in response to a similar question last spring, one reader let us know she has had good luck with having Amish harness repair businesses work on shoes.
Q: How long do bed bugs live and what is the best way to get rid of them?
A: Adult bed bugs can survive for about five months without a blood meal, say experts. According to Iowa State Extension, “Do-it-yourself bed bug controls are available, but because of widespread insecticide resistance to the available active ingredients, do-it-yourself treatments are not recommended. Incomplete, ineffective treatments will not solve the problem and may make the situation worse by spreading the bed bugs to other rooms or apartments.” They recommend hiring a professional.
Q: When is a World War II veteran available for assisted living through the VA?
A: According to the Veterans Administration, “Assisted living facilities are not provided or paid for by VA: Your eligibility is based on clinical need and setting availability. Your VA social worker or case manager may be able to help you with eligibility guidelines.” You could call the VA at (877) 222-VETS for information.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.