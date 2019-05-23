Q: Did the Waterloo Center for the Arts obtain public performance rights to show the movies for the Cinema on the Cedar series.
A: Yes. The Waterloo Center for the Arts has arranged for and paid fees for screening rights for presenting the films at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre on those dates. Contributions from Shane Gardner State Farm Insurance, Black Hawk Gaming Commission and Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa support the costs of presenting the film series.
Q: Regarding the sewer system discharging sewer into the river: Doesn’t the state code state in a case of an emergency they can hire someone to fix it without waiting for bids?
A: You are correct, and that is how the city of Waterloo proceeded on the sewer leak in question, said City Engineer Jamie Knutson. The city still had to write up specifications and draw up plans as to how the contractor is supposed to construct the repairs, and you have to give the contractor ample time to get a quote together and submit it. This is a reasonably complicated project to complete, and there are only a handful of contractors that are even able to work on sewer pipes this large. It is 18 feet deep under the flood control levee.
Q: What was the reported increase in taxes on Cedar Falls homes if the school bond issue passes?
A: Cedar Falls Community Schools officials have said they expect the property tax increase to be $10.77 per month on a $100,000 home if the bond issue is approved by voters. That would equal an annual increase of $129.24 on a $100,000 home, $193.86 on a $150,000 home and $387.72 on a $300,000 home.
Q: What month of the year are baby squirrels usually born? What is the average litter size? How old are they when they leave the nest? Are they born with fur?
A: Female squirrels often have litters in late spring or early summer and again in August, according to wildlife sites. Litters usually have from three to six kits, but they can be larger or smaller. Squirrels, usually born blind and hairless, are independent at 10-12 weeks old in most species.
Q: How can we dispose of old nonworking TVs?
A: Best Buy and the Cedar Falls Transfer Station accept televisions for recycling for a fee. The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission hosts free drop-off recycling events for electronics every April and September if you want to hang onto the TV until that time.
Q: The bins at the Ansborough recycling site seem to be always overflowing and the area strewn with trash. What are the contractor’s specific duties and how often do they check the bins?
A: The contractor checks the bins at least once a day and empties them when they are full. Waterloo Public Works Director Randy Bennett said he has met with the contractor recently to discuss ways to keep the area looking better and to help prevent material from blowing out of the bins.
