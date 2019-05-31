Q: Can non-licensed vehicles drive on Lafayette in Raymond, such as golf carts and four-wheelers? If not, who do we report these people to?
A: No. They need to be licensed through the city. Lafayette Road is considered a primary road extension through the city. Golf carts and ATVs may cross a primary road extension but not be operated on the road itself. Report violations to code enforcement at 493-0428.
Q: Regarding the bond issue with the city: Last year they said the cost to redo the parking lot at the Center for the Arts was $300,000 and now this year they say it will cost $600,000. Is this a misprint or what changed so drastically?
A: The overall development cost of the project is closer to $2 million. The city is selling bonds and completing the work in annual phases to avoid having the entire lot closed down at once.
Q: What other cities in Iowa have traffic light cameras besides Cedar Rapids and Waterloo?
A: Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Muscatine, Sioux City and Windsor Heights also employ automated traffic enforcement cameras, per a report compiled by the Iowa Legislative Services Agency in March.
Q: I live on Flammang Drive. There are three squares of cement where people walk and ride bikes or scooters. A couple have been hit and are chipped up. Who can I call to get these back to what they were?
A: Call the Waterloo Engineering Department, 291-4312, to report issues with public sidewalks.
Q: Does Iowa have paper ballots to protect our 2020 election? What is Iowa doing to protect our ballots?
A: Iowa does use paper ballots. During the 2018 election Iowa worked with county, state and federal entities like the U.S. and Iowa Departments of Homeland Security, the Iowa National Guard and the Iowa Department of Public Safety to increase the state’s election cyber defenses.
Q: What structure is being built at West Third and Wellington?
A: Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity plans to construct a new home there this summer.
Q: When do they plan to repave Ridgeway Avenue between Kimball and West Fourth Street?
A: The city of Waterloo has hired a consulting firm to study whether there should be new lane configurations on Ridgeway Avenue from Kimball Avenue to U.S. Highway 63. Any decision on reconstructing the roadway is pending completion of that study by the end of this year.
Q: Can a city council person be removed from office if they continually disrupt things, don’t do their job as a council person and don’t get along with others on the council?
A: Iowa Code Section 66.1A describes reasons an elected official can be removed from office. They are: willful or habitual neglect or refusal to perform the duties of the office; willful misconduct or maladministration in office; corruption; extortion; conviction of a felony; intoxication, or upon conviction of being intoxicated; or conviction of violating campaign finance laws.
Q. Is the pork Iowans eat coming from China or Iowa?
A. It’s highly likely the pork you eat comes from Iowa or the Midwest. China is not among the top 15 pork exporting countries worldwide, and those 15nations shipped 94.4% of all pork exports in 2018 by value.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
