Q: How many times has Pat Sajak been married?
A: He’s married to his second wife.
Q: What is Natalie Morales now doing since she left “Hollywood Access”?
A: NBC announced Morales will remain at NBC News and continue as both a “Dateline” correspondent and “Today” West Coast reporter.
Q: What pieces of ID do we need to present to get the star on our driver’s license or Iowa ID?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation told us last fall, “These are the same type of documents that you needed to bring when you got your license or ID for the first time. You need one document that proves your identity and date of birth (typically a certified birth certificate or passport), a document that proves your Social Security number (typically a Social Security card or W-2 form) or immigration number for persons authorized to be present in the United States but not issued a Social Security number, and two documents that reflect the Iowa address where you live (like utility bills, insurance cards, etc). To build a customized list of documents you need to bring with you to obtain a REAL ID, visit https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/success.aspx.”
Q: Are print Yellow Book phone books still available for Iowa?
A: Yes. Call (800) 929-3556 or go to yellowbook.com.
Q: Hawkeye Community College’s new president Todd Holcomb is receiving a salary of $246,500. As a taxpayer, a lot of our taxes go to HCC, what exactly are his benefits and how much do they amount to?
A: Hawkeye officials said he will receive the standard medical, dental and vision plan offered by the college. He is also eligible to take part in one of two retirement programs offered through Hawkeye, including the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS) or the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA). In addition, he will have an $8,400 car allowance and expense reimbursements of up to $6,600.
Q: Where can I write Robert Blake?
A: Try sending mail in care of Oldfield Talent Management, 26 Soho St., Suite 320, Toronto, ON M5T 1Z7, Canada.
Q: In the 1940s there was a restaurant in Waterloo called the Chesterfield Club. Where was that located?
A: It was at 2000 Westfield Ave., according to a 1960 Courier article about renovations to the club. Evidently it was first called the Green Diamond Tavern and was built around two old Illinois Central Railroad coaches.
Q: Where can I write to Judge Judy?
A: Write to her at Judge Judy, 5842 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028.
Q: Is it legal in Iowa for a company to give maternity leave but not pay the employee during this time?
A: Yes, it is. Check www.iowadivisionoflabor.gov for more information.
Q: What are the U.S. military equipment manufacturers that sell the most equipment to Saudi Arabia?
A: The top three companies are Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Raytheon, according to an October 2018 CBS News report.
