Q. I see the pelicans are migrating to Iowa. Where are they coming from and where do they migrate to?
A. An answer from the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society: "Our American (white) pelicans spend the winters on the Gulf Coast and the summers in the northern U.S. and Canada. Some remain in Iowa throughout the summer, but the peak populations are in April and September-October."
Q. Is Waterloo spending $100,000 on a consultant to figure out what to do with Ridgeway Avenue?
A. From an article in the March 26, 2019, Courier: City Council members voted 7-0 to approve spending up to $94,623 in bond money for MSA Professional Services Inc. of Cedar Rapids to conduct a traffic study on Ridgeway between Kimball Avenue and U.S. Highway 63.
Q. What happened to Popcorn Heaven on Franklin Street in Waterloo? Is their other store still open?
A. Popcorn Heaven started at the Franklin Street location but later moved to 3025 Kimball Ave. That store is still open and the business has opened franchises elsewhere around the country.
Q. I live in northeastern Black Hawk County on an acreage and all the assessments in our area went up substantially with no home improvements. I have other friends in southern Black Hawk and the assessments on their acreages did not change. Why was our area targeted in this specific section of the county? Why didn’t everyone’s assessments go up?
A. Per Iowa code, assessors are required to revalue property every odd numbered year, and the valuation notices received recently are for January 1, 2019. Assessed values are to be at 100 percent market value, but code does allow a 5 percent cushion above and below 100 percent on a classification before the Iowa Department of Revenue is required to step in and issue equalization orders. Black Hawk County Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld said his office analyzed prior year residential sales data within townships and city neighborhoods and adjusted values to reflect a fair market value between a willing buyer and willing seller. This was not an equalization order, which is an across the board adjustment.
Q. Did Darin Beck recently sell Lark Brewing?
A. Darin Beck, who had operated several bars and restaurants under the Barmuda umbrella, in March turned over the businesses to Lincoln Savings Bank, which in turn sold most of the businesses to a group of investors made up of longtime Beck associates named Paramount Capital. Under the arrangement, the group will continue to operate Deringer’s Public Parlor, Voodoo Lounge, Lark Brewing and Shag’s in Des Moines and the iTech stores in Cedar Falls and Urbandale, according to Beck. As part of the plan, Beck will become CEO and president of Paramount’s PC Management/Paramount Barco, which will oversee the bars.
Q. Why isn't the digital version of the Courier coming to my email account?
A. The Courier recently switched email providers, and some of our subscribers’ emails are now marking them as spam or junk mail. Please check in your spam/junk mail folder to see if they have been going in there, then mark them as "not spam" and that should solve the problem.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
