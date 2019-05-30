Q. I noticed recently on internet that purchases from out-of-state businesses are charging sales tax, which I assume is being distributed back to Iowa. Does the Iowa Department of Revenue have any estimates how much money this will raise for the state of Iowa in a 12-month period?
A. Online sellers with more than $100,000 in transactions or 200 transactions into Iowa in a year were required starting Jan. 1, 2019, to begin collecting Iowa sales tax. Previously, the buyers were expected voluntarily to send the appropriate sales tax to the state when they bought an item online. The law also made digitally delivered goods subject to retail sales tax and local option tax. The revenue department estimated the change will increase statewide sales tax revenues by $117 million in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2019.
Q. Does the Harmony House in Waterloo still have a greenhouse? If so, what is their phone number?
A. Yes it does. You can call Harmony House Health Care Centers at 234-4495 to ask to be connected to the greenhouse.
Q. Why is the city of Waterloo letting the lane lines on Ridgeway Avenue fade into oblivion so you can’t tell there are four lanes?
A. The city of Waterloo begins painting traffic markings when the weather allows each spring. If you have a particular area that you think needs attention, report it to the Traffic Operations Department at 291-4440.
Q. How can an employee of Waterloo be fired for a hit and run in a city vehicle and then be rehired to the same position?
A. Waterloo Human Resources Director Lance Dunn said his office is not aware of this situation taking place in the city of Waterloo.
Q. Who do I call at the city to find out when they plan to clean Park Lane?
A. Call the Waterloo Street Department, 291-4267, with questions about street sweeping.
Q. When are they planning on fixing the potholes in the road on Hammond Avenue between Shaulis and Orange roads and also at the corner of Shaulis and Hammond?
A. The city of Waterloo does not publish a schedule for patching specific potholes. If you have a concern about a particular pothole, you can report it by calling the street department at 291-4267 or using the "report a problem" link on the city website.
Q. The Leisure Services Commission put up signs along the Greenbelt saying “No Horses Allowed.” Then two weeks later took them all back down. Why did they go through the trouble and expense of putting them all up just to take them back down?
A. The signs were installed as the result of trail damage caused by horses, said Waterloo Leisure Services Director Paul Huting. After meeting with representatives of the equestrian users group, the signs located south of Ridgeway Avenue were removed on a trial basis, along with the group’s promise to monitor trail conditions and limit horseback riding during wet periods. The “No Horses Allowed” signs located north of Ridgeway remain.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
