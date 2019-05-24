Q. Do any schools in the metro area accept Box Tops for Education?
A. Many schools in the area accept these. Contact a school to find out how to donate them.
Q. A recent article in the paper about Cedar Valley Catholic Schools said Sacred Heart is the only school closing. Isn’t Blessed Sacrament also closing, and they will all be at St. Edward’s grade school?
A. Cedar Valley Catholic Schools’ Board of Education last fall voted to consolidate 3- and 4-year-old preschool at Blessed Sacrament School and kindergarten through fifth grade at St. Edward School. Both schools will also offer day care services. Sacred Heart will close.
Q. I see Laura Bush is going to be at the Joy Corning lecture series. Who have been some of the other speakers?
A. Previous speakers have included actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, astronaut Sally Ride, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, actor Rob Lowe, the Dalai Lama and Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Friedman.
Q. Are ash trees the only trees the emerald ash borer kills?
A. Yes, according to Black Hawk County Extension.
Q. Can Waterloo get another cable company in Waterloo like Cedar Falls did? Our cable bill has shot up $30 in one month.
You have free articles remaining.
A. Yes. There is nothing in Waterloo that prevents a second, third or more cable companies from getting a franchise and providing service in Waterloo. It apparently isn't considered financially profitable for those companies or they'd be here already. Cedar Falls didn't get another cable company to come to town. The taxpayers approved a bond issue to build its own municipal telecommunications system. Waterloo could do the same thing but would most likely need voter approval to borrow millions for the construction cost.
Q. How come KWWL took off the Mr. Food Test Kitchen during the noon news?
A. According to the station news director, "Due to some technical production issues, KWWL has Mr. Food on a brief hiatus. We promise it will be back ASAP!"
Q. Does the Iowa Department of Transportation have plans to resurface Highway 21 from Dysart to Waterloo?
A. Iowa Highway 21 from the Black Hawk County line south to the west junction of Iowa Highway 8 is in the Iowa Department of Transportation's five-year plan to be resurfaced this year at an estimated cost of $2.7 million. There is nothing in the plan currently to resurface Iowa 21 from the county line north to Waterloo.
Q. When do they plan to repair Watters Road in Hudson?
A. The section of Watters Road in the city of Hudson is not in bad shape. Perhaps the caller is asking about the portion of Watters Road in rural Black Hawk County. Many of the county's rural unpaved roads are suffering from frost boils and frost heave due to record precipitation over the last year. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that portion of seal-coated Watters Road needs to be bladed up and have new rock placed. The county likely will seal-coat the road again this summer.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.