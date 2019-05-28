Q. I saw a sign on the news for Stephen Hempstead High School. I knew it as Dubuque Hempstead. Who was Stephen Hempstead?
A. Hempstead was Iowa's second governor, serving from 1850-54. He earlier represented Dubuque County in the Iowa constitutional convention in 1846 and then served as a Dubuque judge after his time as governor.
Q. I’m trying to find a Kodak slide projector 800. Do you know where I can get one?
A. If you can't find one locally, they are available online on amazon.com and ebay.com.
Q. Is it true Waterloo Waste Management Superintendent Steve Hoambrecker has been placed on paid administrative leave? If so, why?
A. Mayor Quentin Hart said he does not comment on personnel issues. Hoambrecker is still employed by the city and disciplinary actions, if any were actually taken, would not be a matter of public record.
Q. What is a STEM school?
A. It's a school that places special emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics in its curriculum.
Q. Where are the Goodwill and St. Vincent de Paul stores located in the area?
A. Goodwill has stores in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly, Independence, Oelwein and Toledo. There's a St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Broadway in Waterloo; the other nearest stores are in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids.
You have free articles remaining.
Q. Where are the nearest Pizza Ranches located?
A. There are restaurants in Ackley, Cedar Falls, Charles City, Decorah, Eldora, Independence, Iowa Falls, Manchester, Oelwein, Vinton and Waverly.
Q. Where and when was the actress Cher born? What is her real name?
A. She was born in 1946 in California, and her full name is Cherilyn Sarkisian.
Q. What year did Alcatraz close?
A. It closed as a penitentiary in March 1963. It's now a public museum, operated by the National Park Service's Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
Q. On the TV show “Little People, Big World” does the Roloff family live on the Roloff farm and do they have jobs outside the home?
A. The family still has the farm, but it doesn't appear -- since Amy and Matt Roloff have divorced and their children have grown -- that they all live there. The farm website says Matt runs several businesses and does speaking engagements, and Amy also gives speeches and runs the Amy Roloff Charity Foundation.
Q. Are Ed McMahon and Doc Severinsen of the "Tonight Show" still living?
A. McMahon died in 2009, but Severinsen is still alive, age 91.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.