Q: Are copies of the Gary Kelley Dvorak poster available for sale?
A: No, not that we could find. You might want to check with the Hearst Center for the Arts about requesting those.
Q: What is the name and information of the teenage actress that played Zoie in the Easter weekend movie on Lifetime channel called “My Mom’s Letter from Heaven”?
A: Jordyn Ashley Olson, 18, is Canadian and already has quite a list of credits.
Q: Abby and Travis Turpin will be providing entertainment at the Gallagher-Bluedorn on July 20. What type of entertainment will they be presenting?
A: Music. According to the center, they will perform with the Dakota Street Band: “Hear beautiful duets, Broadway tunes and more by KWWL’s Abby Turpin and her husband Travis Turpin. The musical duo met performing shows in Nashville and collectively have toured the world performing music.”
Q: Iowa Northern Railway blocked Mitchell Avenue for more than 45 minutes on April 13, backing traffic back onto 218 for a long distance. Traffic on Mitchell was very high because of the computer/hazardous recycle effort. What is the legal limit of time a railway can block a thoroughfare? Will anything be done about the problems this caused? Will there be consequences to the railroad?
A: This is one of the most frequently asked and answered questions we get in this column. Waterloo ordinance states a train cannot block a roadway for more than 10 minutes but sets a five-minute limit at certain locations. The time limits don’t apply when necessary to comply with signals affecting the safety of the movement of trains; when necessary to avoid striking any object or person on the track; when the train is disabled; or when necessary to comply with governmental safety regulations. The last reason trumps any city ordinance and is the one cited most often by railroads when explaining longer-than-normal delays at crossings.
Q: I see in the paper we are collecting $9 or $10 million a year in local option sales tax for road repair. When did this tax start? How much have they collected? And who are the people on the oversight board to make sure this money is spent correctly?
A: Voters first approved the local option sales tax in 1991. Waterloo initially received about $5.5 million annually from the tax, which has now grown to the $9 million to $10 million range. It varies each year based on sales. The Local Option Sales Tax Oversight Committee includes Mike Fain, Larry Moser, George Warren and Geoff Grimes.
