Q: If a student lives in Waterloo, can that student attend public school in another town? Would she or he have to pay tuition?
A: A student who lives in Waterloo and within the boundaries of Waterloo Community Schools can open enroll to another district. However, there are more rules that determine whether or not a request will be granted than for other area districts. That is because Waterloo Schools has a diversity plan that in 2008 replaced a decades-old voluntary desegregation plan. The diversity plan uses income level to determine if open enrollment requests will be granted, with the aim of preserving the district’s economic diversity. So, for a student to open enroll out of the district, a student with a similar economic status must open enroll in. Students who move into the Waterloo district can avoid the economic status test if they immediately open enroll back to their former school under the continuous enrollment provision. Those who are denied open enrollment out can still attend a different school district by paying tuition.
Q: Did Greg Schmitz ever serve as president of the community college in Mason City?
A: No. In 2013, however, he was a finalist for the president’s job at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
Q: Was Greg Schmitz president of Hawkeye Community College when the IT/janitorial departments were outsourced and let go along with part-time professors?
A: Yes. Schmitz announced plans in April 2009 to lay off 43 faculty, including 33 regular part-time instructors, and outsource custodial/maintenance services in a bid to save $1.5 million due to expected state funding reductions. Additionally, in July 2010, the college’s board of trustees approved a contract outsourcing information technology services.
Q: The Cedar Falls school board made a comment on the KWWL news program April 24 and 25 that the new high school they want to build will cost taxpayers around $11 per month. Isn’t this misleading? Isn’t it based on the value of a home? Can you calculate what it would cost someone with a $150,000 or $200,000 home?
A: The $11 figure is based on the value of a home, in this case $100,000. The exact amount Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials have used is that the owner of such a home would pay $10.77 more on their tax bill per month. That would translate to $16.16 per month on a $150,000 home and $21.54 per month on a $200,000 home. Over the course of a year, the bond issue would boost taxes on a $150,000 home by $193.86 and by $258.48 on a $200,000 home, based on the district’s numbers.
Q: If I have a complaint about an administrator with the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, who do I contact?
A: Contact Superintendent Ed Klamfoth or Human Resources Director Abby Meester at the school district offices, 352-3630.
